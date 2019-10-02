Home

E. Alvin Small Funeral Homes & Crematory
3935 S. Crater Road
Petersburg, VA 23805
(804) 526-3400
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 4, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
E. Alvin Small Funeral Homes & Crematory
3935 S. Crater Road
Petersburg, VA 23805
Funeral service
Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019
3:00 PM
E. Alvin Small Funeral Homes & Crematory
3935 S. Crater Road
Petersburg, VA 23805
ROXANN WEATHERS TODT


1966 - 2019
ROXANN WEATHERS TODT Obituary
Roxann Weathers "Rocky" Todt, 53, of McKenney, went to be with The Lord, Saturday, September 28, 2019. She was born April 30, 1966, to the late Alfred and Alice Weathers. Roxann and her husband, John Todt were involved in a fatal accident at the same time. She is survived by a sister, Cristie Barrett (Robert); brother, Phillip Weathers (Alice); nephew, Benjamin Costley; and many other loving cousins.

Roxann was previously employed at Zeiss Optical and the Food Lion Distribution Center. If anyone had the pleasure of knowing Rocky, you would understand, or maybe not, her quirkiness, witty way with word, and most importantly her love. When Rocky loved, she loved with all she had, and would go above and beyond with her thoughtfulness and selfless ways.

The family will receive friends from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Friday, October 4, 2019, at the Crater Road Chapel of the E. Alvin Small Funeral Homes & Crematory, 3935 S. Crater Road, Petersburg, Virginia 23805, where a funeral service will be held at 3:00 p.m. Saturday, October 5, 2019. Inurnment will be announced at a later date. Condolences may be registered at www.ealvinsmall.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from Oct. 2 to Oct. 3, 2019
