|
|
Roy Lee Moneymaker, 88, of Prince George, passed away Sunday, May 19, 2019. He was born March 4, 1931, to the late Joseph Alexander Moneymaker and Lena Rivers Crawford Moneymaker. Roy was a veteran of the Korean War, where he was awarded the Purple Heart, combat infantryman's badge, the distinguished unit citation emblem and Korean service ribbon with four stars. He was an avid fisherman, loved golfing and was a golden glove boxer. Roy was also preceded in death by two sisters, Virginia "Ginna" Jones and Sue Gotti; three brothers, Baily Moneymaker, Lewis Moneymaker and Clarence "Skimp" Moneymaker; and one son, Roy Lee Moneymaker Jr. Roy is survived by his friend and partner Linda Powell; four children, Velva "Monk" Mullen, Donna Moneymaker (Charlie), Waylon "Bubba" Moneymaker and Harry "Skip" Rogers; three grandchildren, Melissa Gaines (David), Joseph Moneymaker III (Heather) and Gino Yanes; two great-grandchildren, Aiden and Serena; three brothers, Joe, Frank and Tom Moneymaker; special nephews, Frank Moneymaker (Penny) and Donnie Moneymaker (Missy); best friend, Louis Phillingane (Kim) and caregiver and family friend, Linda Preston. The family would like to give thanks to the McGuire VA Hospital's home based care team and Kindred Hospice. The family would also like to encourage everyone to show kindness to law enforcement and military personnel in Roy's honor. Services will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Kindred Hospice, 596 Old Wagner Road, Suite E, Petersburg, VA 23805. Condolences may be registered at www.ealvinsmall.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from May 26 to May 27, 2019