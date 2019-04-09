Roy Lewis Mason, affectionately called "Clark" or "Clark Kent," was born to the late Ivory Mason, Sr. and India (Sallie) Hill Mason on March 17, 1947. After a brief illness, he departed this life on Friday, April 5, 2019.

Roy received his education from school in Sussex County. He was married to the former Anna Wyatt of Stony Creek. From this union, five children were born.

Roy was employed at Edward's Supermarket, Coca Cola Bottling Company and several construction companies. He enjoyed playing pool with friends in Jarratt. He could always be found with two of his brothers, Robert and Claude. If you saw one, you knew the other one was not too far behind.

Eight years ago, Roy survived a horrific house fire where he sustained massive burns. Despite this, he recovered by God's miraculous power and the faithful prayers of many. During this period of life, Roy experienced God in a personal way. Often he would say "I love you but remember God loves you more." He witnessed the grace, mercy and goodness of the Lord.

Roy spent his remaining years at Emporia Manor where he found his passion for helping the residents and staff on a daily basis. He will be sorely missed by them all.

Roy was preceded in death by both parents and ten of his siblings: Darnell, Lucender, Robert, Claude, Emmett, Leon (Ben) and Terry Mason; Bertha Rose, Cora Hill and Joyce Ann Goodwyn.

He leaves to cherish his memory: five children: Rhonda McFadden of Baltimore, MD, Michael Mason of Lakewood, WA, Suzette Washington (Wallace), Kendra Scott (Twain, Sr.) and Chanda Mason, all of Baltimore, MD; eight grandchildren: Brandon Davis, Mykaila Mason, Jasmine Washington, Taylor McFadden, Kierra and Dominique Scott (twins), Twain Scott, Jr., and Jared Mason; two brothers: Ivory Mason, Jr. (Evelyn) and Kim Mason; sisters-in-law: Reather Mason and Savannah Mason and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and many longtime friends in the Jarratt area.

The family extends a special thank you to the staff of Emporia Manor, Southern VA Regional Medical Center, LifeStar Ambulance and Southside Regional Medical Center ICU Doctors and Nurses.

Funeral services will be held 12 Noon, Thursday, April 11, 2019, at First Baptist Church, 18463 Little Mill Rd., Stony Creek, VA 23882 with Rev. Antonel A. Myler, Sr., officiating. Interment will be at the Hill Family Cemetery.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the professional staff - Petersburg Chapel-Joseph M. Johnson & Son Funeral Home, 530 S. Sycamore St. Petersburg, VA 23803. (804) 863-4411. Published in The Progress-Index from Apr. 9 to Apr. 11, 2019