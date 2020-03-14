|
I have fought a good fight, I have finished the race, I have kept the faith. Now there is in store for me the crown of righteousness, which the Lord, the righteousness Judge, will award to me on that day-and not only to me, but also to all who have longed for his appearing. 2 Timothy 4:7-8
Mr. Roy L. Washington, Sr., 80, of Petersburg, VA, finished his earthly journey March 8, 2020, at his residence, surrounded by his loving and devoted family. Roy was born to the late, Deacon Byron and Deaconess Louvenia Washington on February 20, 1940.
Roy Sr. was preceded in death by his son, Derrick M. Washington; great granddaughter, Dynastie U. Washington; sisters, Edith Robinson, Margie Thomas, Anna Harris, Beatrice Washington, Pauline Wilkins and Gwendolyn Weaver; brothers, James, Richard, Byron Jr., William and Donald Washington.
Roy Sr. was a graduate of Peabody High School Class of 1960. He continued his education at John Tyler Community College where he attained an Associate Degree in Business. He accepted Christ at an early age and joined First Baptist Church, Petersburg, VA. He attended various churches in Petersburg before joining Mt. Olivet Baptist Church, Petersburg, VA, where he served on the Men's Usher Board until his health declined.
Roy Sr. retired from Brown and Williamson Tobacco Company after 21 years. He was employed at Tucker's Funeral Home for over 20 years. He also worked for the Petersburg Sheriff's Department for 12 years where he was promoted to Sergeant. Roy was a Civil Rights Advocate and marched alongside Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.
Roy Sr. loved his family, and was a great disciplinarian, if needed. His favorite saying was "Peace and Love".
Roy Sr. leaves to cherish his memories his devoted wife, Elizabeth Washington of Petersburg, VA; children, Roy Washington, Jr. (April) of Sandersville, GA, Darren Washington of Upper Marlboro, MD, Pamela Washington Coleman (William) of North Chesterfield, VA, Kenneth Washington (Patrice) of Petersburg, VA, Joann White of Prince George, VA, Howard White (Tanya) of Orlando, FL, Tyrone White, Petersburg, VA, and Dawn Easley (Gary) of Dinwiddie, VA; two sisters, Mildred Cheatham of Baltimore, MD, and Paulette Burrow (Johnnie) of Petersburg, VA; one brother, Ronald Washington of Charlotte, NC; sisters-in-law, Gretchen Boyd of Baltimore, MD, and Crystal Trotter (Joseph) of Dinwiddie, VA; eleven grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, great nieces, great nephews, great-great nieces, great-great nephews, cousins, and other relatives and friends.
A special thank you to Kindred Hospice for their dedicated care and service to our beloved, Roy L. Washington, Sr.
A Celebration of Life will be held 12 Noon, Saturday, March 14, 2020, at Mt. Olivet Baptist Church, 800 Augusta Ave., Petersburg, VA. Rev. Dr. Wesley K. McLaughlin, Pastor. Rev. Jameson McLaughlin will officiate. Elder Roy L. Washington, Jr., eulogist. Interment will follow at Wilkerson Memorial Cemetery, Petersburg, VA. Public visitation will be held from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. on March 13, 2020, at Bland & Tucker Funeral Home, Petersburg, VA.
Published in The Progress-Index on Mar. 14, 2020