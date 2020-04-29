|
|
November 30, 1927 - April 25, 2020
Roycee Bland of Hampton, VA entered eternal and peaceful rest in the early hours on Saturday, April 25, 2020. A native of Prince George, VA and the fifth child born to the late Willie and Sylvia P. Bland. He was baptized at an early age and became an active member of Loving Union Baptist Church in Prince George, VA. After moving to Hampton he became a faithful and active member of Carver Memorial Presbyterian Church for more than a half century.
He was a graduate of D. Webster Davis High School, received his Bachelor of Science from Virginia State University, Master of Science from Hampton University, and did further study at New York University and College of William and Mary. Roycee served a tour of duty in the US Army during the Korean Conflict and was honorably discharged in 1952. He was an outstanding educator as teacher, guidance counselor, and principal in the Hampton City Schools system retiring in 1988.
Roycee was active in local charities and community organizations, including over 70 years of active membership in Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Incorporated (initiated Nu Psi Chapter, Virginia State University in 1947).
He was preceded in death by his parents, Willie and Sylvia Bland; beloved wife, Edith S. Bland; his daughter, Venee Bland-Parker; sisters and brothers, Geraldine Lewis and Ludelia Bland, William N. Bland Sr., Junius Webster Bland Sr., Herbert DeWitt Bland Sr., Mayo Bland, and Fenton L. Bland Sr.
He is survived by his son, Roycee A. "Skip" Bland, Damascus, MD; son-in-law, Israel R. Parker (Tresha), Newport News, VA; five grandchildren; Sean B. Bland, Alexandria, VA, Lindsai R. Bland, Upper Marlboro, MD., Jahn I. Parker, Atlanta, GA, Jia J. Parker, Newport News, VA, Joel C. Parker (Karla), Toms River, NJ; a great granddaughter, Camdyn V. Moore; sisters and brothers, Bertha B. Hamlin, of Prince George, VA, Lillian B. Webster of North Chesterfield, VA, Ophelia B. Jackson of Petersburg, VA, Wilbert M. Bland, Sr., and Eugene A. Bland, both of Petersburg, VA; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, god children, other relatives and friends.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the Edith S. Bland Scholarship Fund at Carver Memorial Presbyterian Church, 830 25th Street, Newport News, VA 23607.
Cards of condolences can be sent to Roycee A. "Skip" Bland, 10701 Show Pony Place, Damascus, MD 20872.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, a memorial service will be announced at a later date.
Published in The Progress-Index on Apr. 29, 2020