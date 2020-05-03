Home

POWERED BY

Services
Poole's Funeral Home
8721 Colonial Trl E
Smithfield, VA 23430
(757) 357-4742
Memorial service
To be announced at a later date
Resources
More Obituaries for ROYCEE BLAND
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ROYCEE BLAND

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
ROYCEE BLAND Obituary
Mr. Roycee Bland of Hampton, Virginia, entered eternal rest Saturday, April 25, 2020. He was preceded in death by his wife, Edith S. Bland; and his daughter, Venee Bland Parker.
He leaves to cherish his memories, a devoted son, Roycee A. Bland (Skip) of Damascus, Md.; 5 grandchildren; one great grandchild; sisters; brothers; nieces; nephews; cousins; and friends.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the Edith S. Bland Scholarship Fund at Carver Memorial Presbyterian Church, 830 25th Street, Newport News, VA.
Due to Covid-19 restrictions a memorial service will be announced at a later day. Please keep the Bland Family in your Prayers.
Arrangements by Poole 's Funeral Home, 757-357-4742.
Published in The Progress-Index from May 3 to May 4, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of ROYCEE's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -