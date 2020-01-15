|
On Sunday January 12, 2020, God in his infinite wisdom called his child Ruby D. Graves Harper, age 70, home to her heavenly reward.
She was the daughter of the late Robert and Queen E. Graves. She was also predeceased by two siblings; Gracie M. Massenburg and Robert Levy Graves.
She received the Lord at an early age at the Little Bethel Baptist Church, Stony Creek, VA, and later became a watch care member of Providence Baptist Church, Prince George, VA, where she worked with the Girl Scouts.
She attended the Prince George Public School System. She was a former employee of John Randolph Convalescent Center for several years. She was affectionately known as the neighborhood babysitter. But her favorite job of all time was being the cook and working with Aunt Yvonne and Bobbi at the Edwards Store. She was a member of the JEJ Moore Homemakers Group.
She leaves to cherish her memories a devoted and loving husband of 51 years, William Harper III; three children, Delva Hite (Bernard), Larry Harper (Tricia), and Catherine Bailey (Robert); her three heartbeats, Shenae Jones, Xavier Bailey, and Nasir Bailey; three siblings, Elsie Jones, Richard Graves (Selena), and Sandra Davis (Herbert); one aunt, Arlene Smith; four brothers-in-law, Bernard Harper Sr. (Laura), Alphonia Harper (Sandra), Cornelius Harper (Angela), and Jerry Richardson; two sisters-in-law, Mary Anderson (Christopher) and Vern Hubbard; eleven nephews and eleven nieces; numerous great nieces and nephews, cousins, other relatives, and friends.
A special Thank you to the Colonial Heights Convalescent Center, Southside Regional Home Care Team CVHS Downtown Petersburg. NP Sam Swietzer, JEJ Moore Homemakers and the Neighbors of Halifax Road.
A homegoing service will be held on Friday, January 17, 2020, at 1 p.m. at the Providence Baptist Church, Prince George, with the Rev. Willie E. Dickerson, eulogizing, and the Rev. Kristal Jordan, officiating.
Burial will follow at the Dinwiddie Memorial Park. Public viewing will be held on Thursday, January 16, 2020, from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the funeral home. The family will assemble at the residence at 12 noon on the day of the service.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the Joseph M. Johnson & Son Funeral Home, 530 South Sycamore Street, Petersburg. (804)-863-4411.
Published in The Progress-Index from Jan. 15 to Jan. 16, 2020