The Lord called, Ruby Vivian Jones home October 29, 2020. Ruby was born May 24, 1924 in Petersburg VA. Her childhood and adolescent years were spent at the family home in Chesterfield County. Ruby was the descent of a proud family of hard-working farmers and lumbermen. It should also be mentioned that she was a descendant of slaves. In fact, the family's homestead was purchased by her grandfather and uncle after becoming free men.
Much of her adult years were spent in Manhattan, NY, where she lived with her younger sister, Ruth Jones. She worked as a seamstress and retired from that profession. We recall Ruby being an incredibly good cook. Memories come to mind of biscuits that would melt in your mouth. She was never married and left behind no children.
Ruby, will always be remembered as a quiet sweet person with a sense of humor if you could get her talking. Her last years were spent in Tacoma, WA. Where she came to live with her sister Theda. Unfortunately, her health had failed her, and her final years were spent in convalescent care.
Ruby was preceded in death by mother, Clara McWilliams Jones; father, Hezekiah Jones; brothers, Fredrick Jones and Hezekiah Jones, Jr. and Stanly Jones; sisters, Evelyn Jones and Ruth Jones; niece, Delores T Stepp; nephews, Ernest H. Stepp, Jr. and Charles E. Stepp. Ruby is survived by sister, Theda M Stepp; sister-in-law, Barbara Jones Blake and husband; nephews, Steven T. Stepp, Barry E. Stepp and great nephew, "Ernest Stepp; third niece, Joanie Carmichael; great nieces, Sherrie Stepp, Brooke A. Stepp, Michelle Steward, and Nichole Stepp.
We love you, miss you and are happy you are at rest and peace with the Lord and family.
Graveside services will be held 1:00 P.M., Friday, December 4, 2020 at Sunset Memorial Park, 2901 W. Hundred Road, Chester, VA Chester, VA, the Dr. J. C. Williams, eulogist.
