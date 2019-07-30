|
|
Mrs. Ruby Williams Evans, 75, of 20615 River Rd., Sutherland, VA, entered into eternal rest, Saturday morning, July 27, 2019 at her residence. A homegoing service will be held on Friday, August 2, 2019, at 12 noon at the Good Shepherd Baptist Church, Bishop Jeffrey L. Reaves, Sr., Pastor. Rev. Dr. Lynn Robinson, officiating, and Rev. Dr. Kevin M. Northam, eulogizing. Burial will follow at the Rocky Branch Baptist Church, Sutherland. An Ivy Beyond The Wall Ceremony will be held at Good Shepherd on the morning of the service at 11:30 a.m.
The family will welcome visitors at the family residence, 20615 River Road, Sutherland, VA 23885,during the following preferred times: Tuesday, July 30, and Wednesday, July 31, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.
On Thursday evening, August 1, 2019, the family will receive friends at the Rocky Branch Baptist Church, Sutherland, from 7 to 8 p.m.
In lieu of refreshment and food donations, the family request that donations be made to the Ruby W. Evans Endowed Scholarship Fund at Virginia State University. Donations should be made payable to the Virginia State University. In the notes section, please include for the Ruby W. Evans Endowed Scholarship Fund and mail to: Virginia State University, Department of Institutional Advancement, 1 Hayden Street, Petersburg, VA 23806.
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the professional staff – Petersburg Chapel- of Joseph M. Johnson & S on Funeral Home, 530 S. Sycamore St., Petersburg, VA 23803. (804) 863-4411.
Published in The Progress-Index on July 30, 2019