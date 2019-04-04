|
Mr. Rudolph Jackson, 94, of 2908 Courthouse Road, Hopewell, VA, passed peacefully at his residence on Thursday, March 28, 2019. He was born in Lawrenceville County to the late Sidney and Ruthann Jackson, Sr.
He retired from the United States Navy and Honeywell. Rudolph was known for his love for brick masonry.
Rudolph was preceded in death by his son, Jerome "Jerry" Jackson; two brothers, Garfield Jackson and Jeremiah Jackson, Sr. and his ex-wife, Mildred Epps Jackson.
Left behind to cherish his memories: two sons, Demitri L. Jackson and James Jackson; daughter, Cheryl Jackson-Ashe (Curtis); loving companion of thirty years and caregiver, Janice Denise Boyd; step-daughters, Contima Allen, Marlo Boyd and Kenya Lawrence; grandchildren, Reggie Jones, Ronnie Jones, Brian Jackson, Elizabeth Shaw, Da'Nasia Jackson, Riley Brown and Jordan White; brothers, Moses Jackson (Louise), Joe Jackson and Sidney Jackson, Jr.; a host of great grandchildren, great-great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins, other, relatives and friends.
The family would like to give special thanks to devoted friends, Titus Williams, Javon Taylor, Raveen Reese, Kimberly Reese, Troy Allen, Jr., Debony "Gutt" Comer and Anna Graves-Robinson for their numerous acts of kindness during our time of bereavement.
A memorial service will be held 3:00 p.m. Saturday, April 6, 2019, at the Chapel of J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA, the Rev. Herbert Holly II, eulogist.
The family will assemble 2:30 p.m. at the funeral establishment the day of the service.
J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA, (804) 732-8911, www.jmwilkersonsince1874.com, watch the funeral services live online at www.jmwilkersonsince1874.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from Apr. 4 to Apr. 5, 2019