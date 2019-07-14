Home

J.T. Morriss & Son Funeral Home, Inc. - Hopewell Chapel
820 West Broadway Avenue
Hopewell, VA 23860
(804) 458-8516
Visitation
Monday, Jul. 15, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
J.T. Morriss & Son Funeral Home
820 West Broadway Avenue
Hopewell, VA
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jul. 16, 2019
11:00 AM
J.T. Morriss and Son Funeral Home
820 West Broadway Avenue
Hopewell, VA
RUDOLPH S. "RUDY" HERETICK JR.


1948 - 2019
RUDOLPH S. "RUDY" HERETICK JR. Obituary
Rudolph "Rudy" Stephen Heretick Jr., passed away on Thursday, July 11, 2019.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Rudolph S. and Dorothy Kloske Heretick. He is survived by his daughter, Maggie Lamb; sisters, Lorraine Kilpatrick, Betty Barber (Fred); brothers, Dennis (Catherine), Ronnie, Larry Heretick; best friend and nephew, Kevin Kilpatrick; and loving family and friends.

The family will receive friends from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Monday, July 15, 2019, at the Hopewell Chapel of J.T. Morriss and Son Funeral Home. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, July 16, 2019, at the funeral home, with interment to follow in Merchants Hope Memorial Gardens.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Knights of Columbus, 112 15th Avenue, Hopewell, Virginia 23860. Condolences may be registered at www.jtmorriss.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from July 14 to July 15, 2019
