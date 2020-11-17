1/1
RUDOLPH WILLIAM COGLE
Rudolph Williams "Rudy" Cogle, 89, of South Prince George, passed away Saturday, November 14, 2020 in Southside Regional Medical Center, Petersburg, VA.
Born in Colonial Heights, VA, on October 9, 1931, he was the son of the late Harold, Sr. and Callie Rives Cogle and was preceded in death by his first wife, Ophelia Spain Cogle, his son, Daniel Lee Cogle, his brothers, Harold Cogle, Jr, and Ralph Cogle, and his sisters, Catherine Cogle Longstreet, Pearl Cogle Minton, and Margie Cogle Scruggs.
Rudy graduated in 1950 from Petersburg High School, Petersburg, VA, and was a retired carpenter from Hercules Chemical Plant in Hopewell, VA. He was a veteran and proudly served in the U.S. Air Force during the Korean conflict. He loved God, family, friends, and country, and was loyal to each. He was also a charter member of the Colonial Heights Assembly of God (now "Life Church") and served faithfully as a deacon for many years.
Rudy was a member of POGO (Petersburg Old Geezers Organization) and was an accomplished Southern Gospel soloist and performed at local churches, nursing homes, and senior citizen clubs.
Rudolph "Rudy" is survived by his present wife, Ann Jordan Cogle of Prince George, VA; sons, Tom Cogle (Donnicia) of La Plata, MD, David Cogle (Teresa) of Chesterfield, VA, and Sam Cogle (Anne) of Seminole, FL. He is also survived by his second family: Fred ("Jay") Abner Jordan (Leila), Jo Anne Jordan Britt (Tim), Judy Jordan Smith (Lee), and Jill Jordan (Jeff), of Prince George, VA. He is also survived by the following 18 grandchildren: Dallas Cogle, Travis Cogle, Davidah Cogle, Brittney Cogle Mason, Victoria Cogle, Alexis Cogle, Donovan Cogle, Mary Cogle, Grace Cogle, and Jason Jordan, John Jordan, Michelle Britt, Jordan Smith, Julee Arias, David Smith, Sheila Howell, Justin Smith, and Lee Smith, Jr. He is survived by 21 great grandchildren.
The service, celebrating his life, will be held at 3:30 p.m. Thursday, November 19, 2020 at Colonial Christian Church (DOC), 295 Dunlop Farms Boulevard, Colonial Heights,
VA 23834. Family visitation will be held from 1:30-3:30 p.m. Thursday prior to the service at church.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made in his honor to Colonial Christian Church (DOC) or to Wounded Warrior Project, P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, Kansas 66675-8516. Arrangements by the Colonial Heights Chapel of the E. Alvin Small Funeral Homes & Crematory, 2033 Boulevard, Colonial Heights, VA 23834. Condolences may be registered at www.ealvinsmall.com.

Published in The Progress-Index from Nov. 17 to Nov. 18, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
E. Alvin Small Funeral Homes & Crematory - Colonial Heights
2033 Boulevard
Colonial Heights, VA 23834
(804) 526-3400
November 16, 2020
Exquisite Tribute Standing Spray
Jeffrey Baker
