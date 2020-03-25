|
|
Deacon Russell A. Coleman peacefully departed this life to be with the Lord on Tuesday, March 17, 2020, at his residence. Russell was a native of Ford, VA, born on October 22, 1945, to the late Russell A. Coleman, Sr. and Mary L. Coleman. He was also preceded in death by sisters, Dorothy Coleman, Virginia Winbush, Dora Winbush; and one brother-in-law, Floyd Winbush.
Russell attended the Dinwiddie Public School System and graduated from Southside High School in 1969. Russell served in the United States Army during the Vietnam War and returned home where he later became employed by the Brown & Williamson Tobacco Company, working there for 14 years. Russell also served in the National Guard.
He worked as a Computer Specialist for 28 years and retiring from Fort Pickett in 2005, and later became employed as the Facility Manager of the Good Shepherd Baptist Church. Russell owned a small lawn care service for several years.
He was originally a member of the Mt. Poole Baptist Church in Ford, VA, where he became an ordained deacon under the leadership of Rev. Bernard Chaney. He also served on the usher's ministry and the choir while attending.
Russell married LaVera in September 1994, after which he became a member of Good Shepherd Baptist Church in Petersburg, VA. He was later recognized as an ordained deacon and served as a Stephens Minister under the leadership of Bishop Jeffrey L. Reaves, Sr.
He was a member of the St. Stephens Lodge No. 247 F&A Masons for 20 years.
Russell was a kind, gentle, loving man with a great sense of humor. Only those who knew him knew that he could be a prankster. Russell loved to fish and hunt. He was always busy doing something, often something to help someone else. You could often find him after a snow storm clearing the driveways of his neighbors with his tractor.
Russell leaves to cherish his precious memory: loving and devoted wife of years, LaVera; two beloved daughters, Melanie McLeod (Antoine) of Charlotte, NC, and Terricita Bullock (Boris) of Chester; one beloved son, Thomas C. Harris (Crystal) of Reading, PA; three grandchildren and two great grandchildren; god-daughter, Jessica Flowers; one beloved sister, Gloria C. McCrae; four brothers-in-law, Rev. John C. Winbush of Dinwiddie, James R. Thomas of Petersburg, Jerome and Tyrone Thomas of Toledo, OH; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives as well as life-long friends, Marvin Creighton, Lorenzo Brandon and James Isler.
Special thank you to Dr. Mark Ende, VCU Parkinson's Center, James River Home Health, Crater Community Hospice, Melanie Scruton and Tracey, Care Advantage Nurses, Delois Logan and Kylen Peaks, and his devoted nurse, Jasmine Tinsley.
A private service will be held in the Chapel of J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA, due to the CDC recommendations for COVID-19. The interment to follow at Southlawn Memorial Park.
J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA, (804) 732-8911, watch the funeral services live online at www.jmwilkersonsince1874.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from Mar. 25 to Mar. 26, 2020