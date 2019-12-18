|
|
Mr. Russell Flavin Prude of 4705 Fairway Road, North Dinwiddie, VA, found his wings and flew home to be with the Lord on Friday, December 13, 2019.
He was born June 26, 1942, to Margaret Prude Starks and Abraham Davis. Russell joined St. Joseph Catholic Church as a child. As a spiritual man he was an active member and served as an usher.
He was a member of the 1960 Class of Peabody High School and a strong supporter of the PHSNAA (Peabody High School National Alumni Association, Inc.). After high school he lived in New York City for several years. After returning to Petersburg, he worked and retired from Brown & Williamson Tobacco Corporation.
Russell enjoyed being with family and friends and also traveling. He will be deeply missed by all who knew him.
He was preceded in death by his parents; one brother, Patrick Prude; and his sister, Bessie Prude Smith.
Russell is survived by his wife and caregiver, Nancy; son, Kevin Prude (Michelle) of California; sister, Dorothy Davis of Pennsylvania; godson, Anthony Taylor (Karen) of Prince George, VA; grandsons, Keelan and Kendel, both of California; step-son Kareem Bond of Maryland; devoted nieces, Tiffany Smith, Mozley and Margaret Grier; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.
Service will be held 11:00 A.M., Friday, December 20, 2019, at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 151 W. Washington Street, Petersburg, VA. The interment to follow at St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery.
J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA, (804) 732-8911, www.jmwilkersonsince1874.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from Dec. 18 to Dec. 19, 2019