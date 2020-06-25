RUSSELL L McIVER
1960 - 2020
Mr. Russell Lee McIver known to may as "Mack-Daddy" of 3613 South Street, Ettrick, VA, entered into eternal rest on Wednesday, June 17, 2020 at his residence.
Russell was born July 31, 1961 to the late June Ervin Lyons and Leathy Lyons. He was preceded in death by is parents; sisters, Natalie Lyons and Deanette Pair; grandmother, Ruth Hunt and Mamie Lyons; grandfathers, Ervin Lyons and Henry Hunt; aunt, Berthina Chambliss and uncles Dennis Knight and James Hunt.
Russell attended school in the Petersburg Public School System. He later joined the United States Army. He worked several construction and roofing jobs including the Richmond Roofing. A Disabled Veteran with an enabled heart to love and accept anyone who came in his presence. Known to many as Mack Daddy for his laughter and his signature sayings, his loud holler, and knowing how to start any party out right. He didn't allow his disability to bring him down. He would get in his chair and ride countless hours until his battery ran dead and someone had to go get him and his chair; but yet he refused to let it defeat him.
Russell was raised in Royal Baptist Church. He later joined Infinite Spirit Ministries under the leadership of his daughter, Pastor Angel Allen.
Russell leaves to cherish his memories and remembrance of his legacy: two devoted sisters, Penny Lyons (Donnell) and Joyce Malone (Clifford); a brother, Carlos Lyons (Terry); his children, Tamika McIver, Tosheika McIver, D. Katrina Cunningham, and Pastor Angel Allen; his forever bond to Theresa Allen, Robert Allen (Gwen), Raymond Allen (Belinda), Calvin Allen (Charlene) and Shaihe Shabazz; grandchildren, Sada and Abriya Robinson of Raleigh, NC, Ricky Rawlings and Kennedi Jones of Petersburg, VA; his Pa-Pa babies, Robert Thomas, Kytara Pettaway, Dewayne Baker, Raymond Harris, Jaquail Pettaway, Shannon Pettaway, Deandre Allen, Vashay Frenzley, Jakari Starks, Dreshon Allen, Callie Frenzley, Caiya Frenzley, Cameron Allen, Kiveon Allen, Denesia Watkins, Larry Allen, Sada Allen, Trevon Crenshaw, Antonio Procise, Kayla Nunez, Alasha Allen, Deajae Allen, Cassie Banks, Arlecia Banks, Temesha Johnson, Keshauni Burno, Noggins, and a great number of Pa-Pa great grandchildren to include one devoted, Ah'Lani Burgess; aunts, Christine Haskins (Leroy), Lillie Winfield (Taggy) and Maime Lancaster; uncles, Samuel Hunt, Henry Lee Hunt and Claiborne Hunt (Gwen); brother-in-law, David Pair; nieces, Tenisha Lyons (Lee), Chermil McIver (Vernon), Jaqueal Lyons, Jasmine McIver (Tyree), and Proshia Coleman; nephews, Derrick Pair and DeCarlos Smith; special friends, Donnell Reese, Lamont Hanks, Lois Moore and Mark Chambliss; devoted friend of 39 years, Mary Allen; god children, Ebony Natiel and Negail Natiel; a host of other relatives and friends.
A special thanks to Care Advantage Staff and his nurse, Octavia Rollins.
Service will be held 3:00 P.M., Saturday, June 27, 2020 at the Chapel of J. M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA, Pastor Angel Allen, eulogist and Pastor Gerald Brandon, officiating. The interment to follow at Wilkerson Memorial Cemetery.
Please follow the CDC and State of Virginia guidelines.
J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA, (804) 732-8911, www.jmwilkersonsince1874.com, watch the funeral services live online at www.jmwilkersonsince1874.com.

Published in The Progress-Index from Jun. 25 to Jun. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
27
Service
03:00 PM
J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc.
Funeral services provided by
J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc.
102 South Avenue
Petersburg, VA 23803
804-732-8911
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

June 24, 2020
I Love you Pa Pa my heart was destroyed when I got the phone call you left me No more suffering no more heartache I love you Thank you for raising me from a child up and never turning your back on me
Angel Allen
Daughter
June 23, 2020
Grief can be so hard, but our special memories help us cope. Remembering you and your loved one today and always.
Vilma Short
June 23, 2020
To the family, My wife and I would like extend our condolences to you all. And to my Peacan Acres' brother, my fellow army comrade, the struggle on the battlefield and in life is over. So when you reach those heavenly clouds, "save a seat for all us."
R.I.P. "playa!"
Robert & Angela Walker, Sr.
Friend
June 22, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow. I will miss you PaPa.
Denise Ingram
Friend
June 22, 2020
Family sorry for our lost. May God comfort you
Betty Briggs
June 22, 2020
My condolences to the family. May prayers give you the strength to go forward. Russell will never be forgotten.
Brenda Bynum
June 22, 2020
So sorry to hear of you family's recent loss. Our thoughts and prayers are with you and your family during this time of sorrow and loss.
Kimberly Goode
Friend
June 20, 2020
My condolences and prayers goes out to the Lions and McIver Family sorry for the loss of your loved one.
Cynthia Warren
June 20, 2020
Penny & other family members Im so sorry to hear of Russell MAC Daddy passing . He was such a fun person to be around.
May God bring peace & comfort to the family during this time of grief. Be Blessed All !!!!
Caroline Knight-Johnson
Family
June 20, 2020
I give my condolences to my family i will miss Russell. I know i didn't see him a lot but i still loved him weeping may endure for a night but joy comest in th morning. Rip Russell

Kimberly Stanley
Family
June 20, 2020
Joyce, Cliff, Penny, and all family,
We are saddened so much by the passing of your loved brother, uncle, friend. How many times we heard you speak of Russell with warmth and caring! Prayers for comfort from our God above, in these difficult days and ahead.
Bruce & Rachel Campbell
Rachel Campbell
Friend
June 20, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.
YOLANDA Lyons
June 18, 2020
REST IN PEACE,RUSSELLL
Timothy A Brewer
Friend
