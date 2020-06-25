Mr. Russell Lee McIver known to may as "Mack-Daddy" of 3613 South Street, Ettrick, VA, entered into eternal rest on Wednesday, June 17, 2020 at his residence.
Russell was born July 31, 1961 to the late June Ervin Lyons and Leathy Lyons. He was preceded in death by is parents; sisters, Natalie Lyons and Deanette Pair; grandmother, Ruth Hunt and Mamie Lyons; grandfathers, Ervin Lyons and Henry Hunt; aunt, Berthina Chambliss and uncles Dennis Knight and James Hunt.
Russell attended school in the Petersburg Public School System. He later joined the United States Army. He worked several construction and roofing jobs including the Richmond Roofing. A Disabled Veteran with an enabled heart to love and accept anyone who came in his presence. Known to many as Mack Daddy for his laughter and his signature sayings, his loud holler, and knowing how to start any party out right. He didn't allow his disability to bring him down. He would get in his chair and ride countless hours until his battery ran dead and someone had to go get him and his chair; but yet he refused to let it defeat him.
Russell was raised in Royal Baptist Church. He later joined Infinite Spirit Ministries under the leadership of his daughter, Pastor Angel Allen.
Russell leaves to cherish his memories and remembrance of his legacy: two devoted sisters, Penny Lyons (Donnell) and Joyce Malone (Clifford); a brother, Carlos Lyons (Terry); his children, Tamika McIver, Tosheika McIver, D. Katrina Cunningham, and Pastor Angel Allen; his forever bond to Theresa Allen, Robert Allen (Gwen), Raymond Allen (Belinda), Calvin Allen (Charlene) and Shaihe Shabazz; grandchildren, Sada and Abriya Robinson of Raleigh, NC, Ricky Rawlings and Kennedi Jones of Petersburg, VA; his Pa-Pa babies, Robert Thomas, Kytara Pettaway, Dewayne Baker, Raymond Harris, Jaquail Pettaway, Shannon Pettaway, Deandre Allen, Vashay Frenzley, Jakari Starks, Dreshon Allen, Callie Frenzley, Caiya Frenzley, Cameron Allen, Kiveon Allen, Denesia Watkins, Larry Allen, Sada Allen, Trevon Crenshaw, Antonio Procise, Kayla Nunez, Alasha Allen, Deajae Allen, Cassie Banks, Arlecia Banks, Temesha Johnson, Keshauni Burno, Noggins, and a great number of Pa-Pa great grandchildren to include one devoted, Ah'Lani Burgess; aunts, Christine Haskins (Leroy), Lillie Winfield (Taggy) and Maime Lancaster; uncles, Samuel Hunt, Henry Lee Hunt and Claiborne Hunt (Gwen); brother-in-law, David Pair; nieces, Tenisha Lyons (Lee), Chermil McIver (Vernon), Jaqueal Lyons, Jasmine McIver (Tyree), and Proshia Coleman; nephews, Derrick Pair and DeCarlos Smith; special friends, Donnell Reese, Lamont Hanks, Lois Moore and Mark Chambliss; devoted friend of 39 years, Mary Allen; god children, Ebony Natiel and Negail Natiel; a host of other relatives and friends.
A special thanks to Care Advantage Staff and his nurse, Octavia Rollins.
Service will be held 3:00 P.M., Saturday, June 27, 2020 at the Chapel of J. M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA, Pastor Angel Allen, eulogist and Pastor Gerald Brandon, officiating. The interment to follow at Wilkerson Memorial Cemetery.
Please follow the CDC and State of Virginia guidelines.
Service will be held 3:00 P.M., Saturday, June 27, 2020 at the Chapel of J. M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA, Pastor Angel Allen, eulogist and Pastor Gerald Brandon, officiating. The interment to follow at Wilkerson Memorial Cemetery.
