|
|
Russell Lee Lawrence, SFC USA-Ret., age 86, of Prince George County, VA, died Tuesday, March 12th, 2019, at home. Born November 11, 1932, in Delbarton, WV, son of the late Oscar Canupp and Briza Starr of Mingo County, WV. He was also preceded in death by a brother, William Starr, son of the late Joseph Starr Jr.; and two sisters, Vane Stepp and Minnie Jean McCoy.
Russell asked that special tribute be paid to his late mother, Briza, who raised her children with loving care, though poverty stricken, through all the years of the great depression of the 1930's, when times were hard and the struggle to survive was great.
He enlisted in the US Army May 1951, and retired January 1, 1972. He was awarded the Bronze Star Medal and Army Commendation Medal of Meritorious Service in Vietnam. Following his retirement from the military, he went to work at the Hercules/Aqualon chemical plant in Hopewell, VA. where he remained until the Purification Department was shut down in 1989. He then went to work for the Defense General Supply Depot in Richmond, VA, before deciding to retire permanently in 1991.
His hobbies were genealogy, which he was involved in since 1983 and compiled the "Pigeon Creek Cousins" database now found on the Internet, coin collecting since 1958, woodworking & carpentry, amateur photography, gardening, playing chess, and just plain hard labor, he was no stranger to a shovel.
He is survived by his loving wife, Mary Lawrence; two daughters, Debra de Cristoforo and her husband Doug de Cristoforo, Vonda Wells and her husband David Wells. Also surviving is a granddaughter, Amanda Hanke; two grandsons, Devin Hanke and Alex Wells; and one great-grandson, Leo Hanke.
The family is being served by J.T. Morriss & Son Funeral Home.
Published in The Progress-Index from Apr. 3 to Apr. 4, 2019