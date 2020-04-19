|
|
Ms. Russia Lee was born February 26, 1938 in Petersburg, VA. She was the second born daughter of the late James and Versie Rogers Lee. Russia accepted Christ at an early age. She graduated from Peabody High School in 1956 and she attended Saint Philips School of Nursing in Richmond, VA.
Russia was known as the caregiver of her family. She was a devoted mother, daughter, sister, and aunt. She enjoyed spending time with her family, traveling, and shopping. She was an excellent cook and enjoyed preparing a good meal. When you visited her, she always had a little gift for you when you left her house. She enjoyed singing and listening to music. She wrote prolifically and loved to draw.
Russia was called to eternal rest on April 13, 2020 at Medical College of Virginia Hospital. She will be sadly missed by all who knew her. Russia leaves to cherish her memory a loving daughter, Donna Brown (Alvin) of Chester, VA; grandchildren, Bryan T. Lee and Morgan K. Brown both of Chester, VA, and Timothy W. Lee of Fort Worth, TX; one great grandchild, Aniya C. Lee of Fort Worth, TX. Russia is further survived by her sister, Germaine L. Mason (Raymond) of Petersburg, VA, Wanda L. Cross (Donnell) of San Antonio, TX, and Willis Lee of Virginia Beach, VA. Russia also leaves a host of nieces and nephews to include: Raymond Mason, Kerdy Mason, Danjo Mason, Ernest Cross and Anthony Cross; a special niece, Candy Mason of Chester, VA; two great nieces, Gabrielle and Olivia; devoted extended family, Raymon B. Moore-Bessix of Petersburg, VA, and Ebony Graves of Hopewell, VA.
She was preceded in death by her brother, James Lee, Jr. and two sisters, Martha Lee and Diane L. Cross.
Service will be held 12:00 Noon, Wednesday, April 22, 2020 in the Chapel of J. M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA. Interment will be private.
Please follow the CDC and State of Virginia guidelines.
J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA, (804) 732-8911, watch the funeral services live online at www.jmwilkersonsince1874.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from Apr. 19 to Apr. 20, 2020