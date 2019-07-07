|
Mrs. Rose Ann Nyquist, 71, of 3460 Castlebury Drive, Chester, VA, departed this life on Wednesday, July 3, 2019, at her residence. Affectionately known as "Squeak" or "GahGah," she was born on May 24, 1948, in West Virginia to the late Johnny S. Crites Sr. and Geraldine Q. Crites. Rose attended Dinwiddie High School. She was employed at Greenhouse Daycare.
Rose was preceded in death by her husband, William "Bill" Nyquist. She is survived by her children, Kelly Crites and Kenneth Crites; grandchildren, Brenna Crites, Corra Crites, Autumn Crites, Hannah Crites, Marissa Crites, Annie White and Maddie White; sisters, Evelyn Ulrich and Debra Morales; brothers, Jonnie S. Crites Jr. and James "Mike" Crites; a host of other relatives and friends.
Services will be private.
In lieu of floral arrangements, donations may be made to the Massey Cancer Center, Richmond, VA in memory of Rosa Ann Nyquist.
J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA 804-732-8911, www.jmwilkersonsince1874.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from July 7 to July 8, 2019