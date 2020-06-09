RUTH B EMORY
1933 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share RUTH's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ruth Brough Emory, 86, of Dinwiddie, passed away Friday, June 5, 2020. She was preceded in death by her parents, Willie Washington and Sarah Daniel Brough; husband, Freddie Lee Emory, Jr.; four sisters, Ruby Moore, Vivian Austin, Louise Holt and Susie Eversole; and brother, William Gentry Brough.
Ruth was a member of Grace Baptist Church in Dinwiddie. She was a loving mother and grandmother, and was the backbone of the Emory family. She loved to spend her time gardening and crocheting.
Ruth is survived by her sister, Dora Jean Moore and husband, Ralph; two daughters, Debra Emory Allison and husband, Rodney and Brenda Lee Emory; two sons, Freddie Lee Emory, III and wife, Kim and Billy Ray Emory, Sr. and wife, Lori; 12 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; 1 great-great-grandchild; numerous nieces and nephews and her dog companion, Cali.
A graveside service will be held at 2:00 P.M., on Friday, June 12, 2020 at Appomattox Cemetery. The family is being served by Memorial Funeral Home, Gould Chapel.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Progress-Index from Jun. 9 to Jun. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
12
Graveside service
02:00 PM
Appomattox Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Memorial Funeral Home
214 N 6th Avenue
Hopewell, VA 23860
(804) 458-6377
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

3 entries
June 8, 2020
Debra and all family,
Your mama is a gracious, sweet lady. I am saddened for your loss. Prayers that each of you sense the Lord's comfort surrounding you and helping you thru these difficult days - - and ahead.
Rachel (Morgan) Campbell
Friend
June 7, 2020
PRAYERS FOR THE FAMILY OF A SWEET COUSION KEEP YOUR MEMORIES IN YOUR HEARTS AN SHE WILL ALWAYS BE WITH YOU
REST IN PEACE RUTH
MAEGIE ELMORE DOWDEN
Family
June 7, 2020
So many great memories of Aunt Rooster and my mama together. Im sure the two of them are in heaven having a good laugh together. Love to all my cousins.
Teresa Knott Holt
Family
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved