Ruth Barrett Hill, 73, was called home to eternal rest on Thursday, July 25, 2019. She was born to the late John T. Barrett, Sr. and Elizabeth Rawles Barrett of Suffolk, Virginia.
Ruth was a graduate of George Washington Carver, class of 1964. In 1967, Ruth married the late Monday Hill and moved to Stony Creek, VA, and resided there until God called her home.
Ruth was passionate about serving her community. With strong character and determination; she had a nurturing spirit and was devoted to her loving family. She willingly gave her time, talents and resources to both family and friends. She had a joyful sense of humor and knack for making people feel at ease. She also had a keen sense of humor and could make anyone laugh.
Ruth enjoyed life period. If she wasn't feeding you or taking you to church or some other function, she was crocheting you a blanket.
Ruth was predeceased by her father, John Thomas Barrett, Sr.; and her sister, Ella Louise Barrett.
She leaves to cherish her memories, her mother, Elizabeth R. Barrett; her identical twin sister, Ruby B. Richmond; siblings, Shirley Boykin (Hollis), Elizabeth Ellison (Ashford), John T. Barrett, Jr. (Brenda), Herman Barrett, Linda Ann Copeland, Catherine Rodgers (Allen) and Dorothy Reese; a host of loving nieces, nephews, godchildren, relatives and friends.
Celebration of Life for Ms. Hill will be 1:00 p.m. Friday, August 2, 2019, at First Baptist Church, 18463 Little Mill Road, Jarratt, VA, Rev. George Mayes, Pastor. Interment will follow at Hill Family Cemetery.
Professional services entrusted to the staff of Jones Funeral Home, 13013 Park Avenue, Stony Creek, VA.
