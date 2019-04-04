Home

J.M.Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc.
102 SOUTH AVE
Petersburg, VA 23803-4220
(804) 732-8911
RUTH BETHUNE
Visitation
Saturday, Apr. 6, 2019
1:00 PM
2529 Crestwood Avenue
Petersburg, VA
Service
Saturday, Apr. 6, 2019
2:00 PM
Gillfield Baptist Church
209 Perry Street
Petersburg, VA
Service for Rev. Ruth Bethune will be held 2:00 p.m. Saturday, April 6, 2019, at Gillfield Baptist Church, 209 Perry Street, Petersburg, VA, the Rev. Dr. George W.C. Lyons, Jr., Pastor, eulogist. The interment will follow at Dinwiddie Memorial Park.
The family will assemble 1:00 p.m. the day of the service and receive friends at 2529 Crestwood Avenue, Petersburg, VA.
J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA, (804) 732-8911, www.jmwilkersonsince1874.com.
Published in The Progress-Index on Apr. 4, 2019
