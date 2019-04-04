|
|
Service for Rev. Ruth Bethune will be held 2:00 p.m. Saturday, April 6, 2019, at Gillfield Baptist Church, 209 Perry Street, Petersburg, VA, the Rev. Dr. George W.C. Lyons, Jr., Pastor, eulogist. The interment will follow at Dinwiddie Memorial Park.
The family will assemble 1:00 p.m. the day of the service and receive friends at 2529 Crestwood Avenue, Petersburg, VA.
J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA, (804) 732-8911, www.jmwilkersonsince1874.com.
Published in The Progress-Index on Apr. 4, 2019