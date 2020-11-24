1/1
RUTH BROCKWELL LODGE
Ruth Brockwell Lodge, age 98, of Colonial Heights, VA, passed away peacefully on Friday, November 20, 2020. Born on June 8, 1922, Ruth was a native of Chesterfield County and was the daughter of the late Philip Sheridan Brockwell and Naomi Moore Brockwell Kollman. She was preceded in death by her husband, Shenton Bordon Lodge; sister, Maybelle Brockwell Landa; brother, Charles "Colonel" Brockwell; son, Jay Shenton Lodge; and daughter in-law, Teresa Ann Lodge.

Ruth resided most permanently in the Colonial Heights area but spent many memorable years traveling the world with her husband on military assignments. She was a wonderful storyteller with a mind sharp for details and a heart grateful for it all. She enjoyed cooking and gardening at her home and had a natural talent for art. Ruth was a charter member of Swift Creek Baptist Church in Colonial Heights, VA, and her church family was an extension of her own.

She is survived by her grandchildren, Jay Shenton Lodge Jr (Kim), Edward Kaylor Lodge, Ruth Ann Banks (Brett), and Andrew David Lodge; sister-in-law, Marian Marshall Lodge; nephews, Mark Alan Landa (Francine) and Jeffrey Sands Lodge; nieces, Betti Brockwell Fall (Bob), Dayle Brockwell Nicol (Bill), Gayle Brockwell Lancaster (Jim), Peggy Brockwell Watts, and Beth Elizabeth Lodge Baxley (Terry); eight great-grandchildren; and 19 great-nieces and nephews.

A graveside service will be held at Southlawn Memorial Park, 1911 Birdsong Road, S. Prince George, Virginia 23834 on November 27, 2020 at 1 p.m. Donations in Ruth's name to Swift Creek Baptist Church in Colonial Heights would be appreciated in lieu of flowers. Funeral arrangements made by the Colonial Heights Chapel of E. Alvin Small Funeral Homes and Crematory, 2033 Boulevard, Colonial Heights, Virginia 23834.

Published in The Progress-Index from Nov. 24 to Nov. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
