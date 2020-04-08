|
Ruth Crook Glass, 95, of Dinwiddie, VA, went to meet her heavenly father on Saturday, April 4, 2020. Born and raised in South Hill, VA, she was the daughter of the late Wilson C. and Victoria E. Crook. She was a loving wife to the late Thomas J. Glass, and a devoted mother, and grandmother. She was very instrumental in helping her church, Third Presbyterian, and twelve other churches in the Petersburg area to start a non-profit place called Interfaith Adult Day Care Center for adults that could not be left at home alone during the day. For over 70 years, she devoted her time to her church by teaching, cooking for dinners, fundraisers and singing in the choir. She grew up during the Great Depression and learned adult responsibilities at an early age and carried that dedication to her job at Titmus Optical, where she retired after 25 years. Secretly, she would help take widows, elderly ladies and her family to their doctor's appointments, groceries shopping, hairdresser, drug stores, etc., and never asked for any money and never boasted about this because she said she was doing the good Lord's work. When she would walk into a room, her love glowed so bright that you couldn't help but fall in love with her with her big beautiful smile and a funny sense of humor and contagious laugh. Ruth never met a stranger and she had a passion for sewing, doing crafts, cooking and gardening. She was preceded in death by her brother, George Crook; and sisters, Virginia Self and Mary Bishop. She is survived by her three sons, Jerry W. Glass and his wife, Barbara Kneher Glass of Jacksonville, N.C., Clayton T. Glass and his wife, Kriss Nelson Glass of Dinwiddie, VA, David K. Glass also of Dinwiddie, VA; grandson, Ian C. Glass of Richmond, VA; and several cousins, nieces and nephews. Interment will be private in Southlawn Memorial Park with Rev. Archibald Wallace, III, Pastor of Second Presbyterian Church officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer Foundation of America, 322 8 th Ave, 16th Floor, New York, N.Y. 10001. Funeral arrangements are being handled by the Petersburg Chapel of J.T. Morriss Funeral Home. Condolences may register at www.jtmorris.com
Published in The Progress-Index from Apr. 8 to Apr. 9, 2020