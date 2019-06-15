|
"I have fought a good fight, I have finished my course, I have kept the faith." 2 Timothy 4:7 (KJV)
Mrs. Ruth "Nell" Hinnant departed this life on June 12, 2019, at Petersburg Healthcare Center in Petersburg, VA. She was born October 7, 1929, in Chesterfield County, VA, to the late Paul Levi Robertson and Marie Harris Robertson.
Ruth was baptized and a faithful member of the Shiloh Baptist Church until her health began to decline. She was a dedicated and faithful member of the Senior Usher Ministry, serving as president for several years. Ruth was also a former member of the Petersburg, Hopewell and Vicinity Usher Union. She attended several usher workshops to improve her skills as an usher and to teach others, especially the youth. She enjoyed working with the youth.
Mrs. Hinnant served as youth director and sponsor of the youth ushers and teenage ushers. She would finance trips and other activities for the youth. She was a loving, caring and giving person who gave of herself.
Ruth was preceded in death by her husband, Hurbert Hinnant; three brothers, Malcolm Robertson, Paul Robertson Jr. and Wilbert Robertson; two sisters, Ernestine Bracey and Grace Allen.
Left to cherish her memories: siblings, Robert Robertson (Virginia), Dorothy Robertson Whipple and Eva Mae Barksdale of Georgia; son that she never had but loved as her own, Roy L. Belfield Jr.; god-son, Norman D. Cooley Jr.; sisters-in-law, Sarah Robertson and Ella N. Baskerville (Joseph); brothers-in-law, Johnny Hinnant and Henry Peacock; long-time friend, Brenda Wynne of Matoaca, VA; devoted niece, Robin Powell; a host of nieces, nephews, great nieces, great nephews, god-children, cousins, other relatives and friends too numerous to name.
A special thanks to the staff of Petersburg Healthcare Center and Shiloh Baptist Church parish leaders, Deacons Howard and Judith Warren.
Service will be held 11:00 a.m., Monday, June 17, 2019, at Shiloh Baptist Church, 6711 Hickory Road, South Chesterfield, VA, the Rev. Dr. Marcus N. Leggett, pastor, eulogist. The interment to follow at church cemetery.
The family will assemble 10:00 a.m. the day of the service and will also receive friends at 3676 Halifax Road, North Dinwiddie, VA.
J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA 804-732-8911, www.jmwilkersonsince1874.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from June 15 to June 16, 2019