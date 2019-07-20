|
|
Ruth Jane Marsee Sadler, 97, of Colonial Heights, was surrounded by her loving family when she passed away peacefully on Wednesday, July 17, 2019.
Ruth was born in Bakersville, North Carolina, on April 17, 1922, and was the eldest of nine children to the late Herschel Ralph Sr. and Rosa Burleson Marsee. Ruth was preceded in death by her husband of 46 years, George Sadler; three brothers, Herschel R Marsee Jr., Richard O. Marsee and Frank D. Marsee Sr.; three sisters, Clara E. Douglas, Virginia M. Flannagan, and Vivian M. Gorkiewicz; and a special nephew, Frank "Donnie" Marsee Jr.
Ruth graduated in 1941 from Jacksonville High School, Jacksonville, Alabama. She was a long-standing employee of A&P Tea Company and Goodyear Tire and Rubber company, from which she retired after many years of service. Ruth was involved with the Colonial Heights Registrar's office voting precinct #1 for over 30 years. Ruth was also an avid seamstress and gardener and was also known to be the eldest member of Colonial Heights Baptist Church, where she was a member for over 50 years.
Ruth is survived by her daughter, Sheri Spangler Brockwell (Gary) of Colonial Heights; her adopted daughter, Joyce Patterson; two stepsons, Jamie (Tanya) Sadler of Camarillo, California and Mark (Betsy) Sadler of Harvard, Illinois; one step-daughter, Laura Sadler of Virginia Beach; one sister, Gertrude Jenkins of Falls Church and one brother, Michael (Michele) Marsee of Windsor; six grandchildren, Suzane (Shawn) Gillespie of Chesterfield, Gary (Shannon) Brockwell of Colonial Heights, Jeff (Ashley) Sadler of Norfolk, VA, Neal (Fiona) Sadler of Virginia Beach, VA, Jordan Sadler of Camarillo, CA and Giselle Sadler of Alexandria, VA; ten great-grandchildren, Brandon (Cortney), Lauren, Kayliana, Rhiandrea, Jaxson, Austin, Westin, Morgan, Jack and Cameron; two great-great- grandchildren, Sophia and Colton; ten nieces, Sandy Koenig, Belinda Brooks Miller, Sue Marsee, Teresa Marsee, Rose Williams, Carrianna Glenn (Dennis), Terry Lynn Looney (Scott), Karen Marsee, Kimberly Dietrich and Dana Marsee; one nephew, Bruce Marsee (Patty) and a host of great-nieces and nephews.
The family would like to thank the AMAZING nursing staff of SRMC 5 West and Intrepid Hospice for their gracious compassion during this difficult time.
A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, July 23, 2019, at the Colonial Heights Chapel of E. Alvin Small Funeral Homes and Crematory, 2033 Boulevard, Colonial Heights, Virginia 23834. Interment will follow at Sunset Memorial Park, Chester, Virginia. The family will receive friends from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Monday, July 22, 2019, at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Colonial Heights Fire and EMS, 100-B Highland Ave., Colonial Heights, Virginia 23834. Condolences may be registered at www.ealvinsmall.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from July 20 to July 21, 2019