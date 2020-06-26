Ruth L. Henderson, 69, of Petersburg, Va. departed this life on Saturday, June 20, 2020.
Born September 14, 1950 in Petersburg she was the son of the late James Henderson and Margaret Pierce Henderson. Ms. Henderson was a faithful member of Zion Baptist Church in Petersburg.
She leaves to cherish her memories a dedicated brother, James "Funnyman" Henderson of Petersburg; niece Natalie D. Long (Thomas) of Colonial Heights; nephews Nathaniel L. Peterson (Morina) of Washington DC and Patrick A. Peterson (Marie) of Williamsburg; great-nephews Micah Burgess of Colonial Heights and Omari Peterson of Williamsburg; great-niece Janee Peterson of Williamsburg; and a host of cousins. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sisters, Anne M. Peterson and Caroline Henderson of Petersburg; and her brothers, Richard Henderson, and Charles Henderson of Petersburg.
The family would like to thank Petersburg Healthcare Center and Heartland Hospice of Richmond for their care of Ms. Henderson in her declining health. We would also like to thank Affinity Funeral Service for their services.
Services will be private.
Published in The Progress-Index from Jun. 26 to Jun. 27, 2020.