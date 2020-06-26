RUTH L HENDERSON
1950 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share RUTH's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ruth L. Henderson, 69, of Petersburg, Va. departed this life on Saturday, June 20, 2020.
Born September 14, 1950 in Petersburg she was the son of the late James Henderson and Margaret Pierce Henderson. Ms. Henderson was a faithful member of Zion Baptist Church in Petersburg.
She leaves to cherish her memories a dedicated brother, James "Funnyman" Henderson of Petersburg; niece Natalie D. Long (Thomas) of Colonial Heights; nephews Nathaniel L. Peterson (Morina) of Washington DC and Patrick A. Peterson (Marie) of Williamsburg; great-nephews Micah Burgess of Colonial Heights and Omari Peterson of Williamsburg; great-niece Janee Peterson of Williamsburg; and a host of cousins. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sisters, Anne M. Peterson and Caroline Henderson of Petersburg; and her brothers, Richard Henderson, and Charles Henderson of Petersburg.
The family would like to thank Petersburg Healthcare Center and Heartland Hospice of Richmond for their care of Ms. Henderson in her declining health. We would also like to thank Affinity Funeral Service for their services.
Services will be private.
Online guestbook available at affinityfuneralservice.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Progress-Index from Jun. 26 to Jun. 27, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved