In the early hour of Saturday, August 29, 2020, God called our beloved Mother and Big Momma home to glory.

Ruth Louise Turner was born on June 4, 1924 to the late John and Idella Tuner in Sussex County, VA. She attended the Sussex Co. public school system.

Ruth worshipped God at the Church of God in True Holiness in Waverly, VA. She was a member of the Missionary Department and choir under the guidance of Richard T. Brown, Sr.

She later married Walter A. Turner who proceeded her in death. Ruth later joined Rose of Sharon Apostolic Church on 1988 under the leadership of Pastor Isaac Holmes and later the presiding Bishop Tyrone Harper, Sr.

Born into their union two children, Ruth V. Graves and Arceal Turner, Jr.

Ruth worked as a federal employee, starting her career at Ft. Lee Army base in Petersburg, VA and ended her career retiring at Defense Supply Center, Richmond, VA with over 25 years of federal service. After retiring from DSCR, she delivered newspapers for Progress Index Newspaper for several years.

Big Momma enjoyed spending time with her children, Grandchildren, Great-Grandchildren, and Great Great-Grandchildren. She especially looked forward to the Sunday dinners with the house full of family. Big Momma loved to sing her favorite church songs with her Granddaughter Jeannie and reading her favorite Bible scripture Psalm 27.

She leaves to cherish her memory a loving and devoted daughter Ruth V. Graves of Waverly, VA and two loving and devoted sons Arceal Turner (Jackie) of Summerville, SC, Larry Turner (Sondra) of Hopewell, VA and a adopted daughter Kathrine Hinton.

Ruth had two sisters in which proceeded her in death, Katie L. Baines and Nellie Mae Hinton of Waverly, VA. She also leaves to cherish two loving sisters, Francis Patterson (Warren) of Petersburg, VA, and Virginia Brown (Charlie) of Dinwiddie, VA.

Big Momma was proceeded in death by two Grandchildren, Deborah Graves Britton and Marvin Graves, Sr. She has three devoted Granddaughters, Yvonne V. Goode (Floyd), Audrey J. Winfield (Roosevelt), and Paula R. Graves of Waverly, VA. Big Momma also have four devoted Grandson, Ronald Graves (Maria) of Hampton, VA, Vernon Graves, Jr. (Karen) of Petersburg, Michael Graves, Sr. (Terry) of Chester, VA, Jermaine Turner of Charleston, SC and two adopted Granddaughters Valerie Shaw and Beatrice Moyler.

Big Momma leaves to cherish her memory six Great-Granddaughters, Tekisha Bryan (Karl) of Chester, VA, Donnelia White of Maryland, Natarsha Goode of Chester, VA, Sharita Turner (Phillip) of Hopewell, VA, M'Nika Graves of South Boston, VA, Taccarri (Marquell, Sr.) of Petersburg, VA, Anjeannae Hall, Alexis Hall both of Hopewell, VA and one adopted Great-Granddaughter Shae Jones of Hopewell, VA.

Big Momma also leaves to cherish her memory ten Great-Grandson, Melando Brown of Prince George, VA, Markeith Graves, Sr. (Katja) of Lexington, SC, Darnell Graves, Sr. of Waverly, VA, Keon Winfield of Waverly, VA, Marvin Graves, Jr. of South Boston, VA, Toyrion Graves, Sr. (Telka) of Petersburg, VA, Michael Graves, Jr., of Chester, VA, Monte Hinton (Dafreda), Floyd Goode, Jr., both of Petersburg, VA, and Minister Trevon Winfield of Waverly, VA.

Our Big Momma has twenty-five Great Great-Grandkids whom she loved dearly. She also has a host of nieces and nephews, among them a devoted niece Evangelists Linda Brown.

Big Momma had several caretakers in whom she loved and appreciated so much among them Sonya Bonner of Waverly, VA.

Public Viewing will be 10:00 am – 6:00 pm, Thursday, September 3, 2020 at Peace Funeral Home 237 Railroad Avenue, Waverly, VA.

Ruth L. Turner Memorial Service will be 6:00 pm, Thursday, September 3, 2020 at Rhema Word Ministries, 1870 Grimes Road, Petersburg, VA 23805

Graveside Celebration of Life will be 2:00 pm, Friday, September 4, 2020 at Union Hill United Church of Christ, 16192 Union Hill Road, Sedley, VA, Rev. Roy Stokes, Pastor, Bishop Tyrone Harper, Eulogist.

Professional Services entrusted to Peace Funeral Home, Waverly, VA.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store