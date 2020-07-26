Ruth Martha Lea of Petersburg, Virginia passed away peacefully to be with Our Lord on July 21, 2020. She was 92 years old. Ruth was preceded in death by her husband John Fred Lea, her son Roy John Lea and granddaughter Tiffany Autumn Lea.

Ruth was born May 8, 1928, in Gotha Germany. Growing up she was active in skiing, swimming and ballet. Throughout her life she especially loved playing the accordion, gardening, and was an avid reader.

The memory of Ruth resides in her children and their spouses, Harald Meister (Brigitte), Carin Elmore (Tim), Janet Lanham (Kevin), Joyce Prince (Stuart), Patty Saturley (Fred) and Gregory Charles Lea.

Ruth was blessed with six grandchildren, Ken Davis (Chris) Jessica Griffin (Mike), Nicolai Meister, Jererd Pearce (Casey) and Tanner Ramey. Ruth has ten great-grandchildren, Jami, Tyler and Jon Davis, Caitlin Neddo, Aurora Lilley, Ethan and Evan Pearce, Landon Southworth, Bryson Herndon, and Madyson Crowder.

Ruth will always be remembered as a devoted wife, loving and dedicated Mother, Grandmother and Great-Grandmother.

The family would like to thank the staff at Hall's Care Home Assisted Living and the hospice nurses for the loving care they provided to Ruth.

There will be a family graveside service at Southlawn Memorial Park with Pastor Mark Wells of Grace Harvest Baptist Church.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store