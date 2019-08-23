Home

J.M.Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc.
102 SOUTH AVE
Petersburg, VA 23803-4220
(804) 732-8911
RUTH BROWN
Service
Monday, Aug. 26, 2019
12:00 PM
Springfield Baptist Church
1806 Exeter Mill Road
Sutherland, VA
RUTH REBECCA BROWN
On Tuesday, August 20, 2019, God called one of His Angels from Earth to her Heavenly Home. God said, "Well done thou good and faithful Servant" our beloved Mrs. Ruth Rebecca Brown. Ruth was born June 24, 1940, to the late Annie Lee Jefferson (Thomas) and Edloyd Goodwyn (Beatrice). Ruth accepted Christ at an early age and joined Springfield Baptist Church.

Ruth was stylish, foxy and an admirable person. She has touched many lives and always felt that "everybody" is "somebody." Ruth was a member of the Traveling Social Club.

Ruth was preceded in death by her husband, Bernard Edward Brown; daughter, Dionco Vontaire Brown; brothers, Peter and Larry Goodwyn (Debbie); aunts, Lillian Shands, Carrie Diggs; uncles, Leonard "Edward" and Frank McKensie; and a devoted friend, James Jones.

Ruth leaves her cherished memories to her loving and devoted daughters, Letecia Green (devoted Ricky) and Bernardette Brown of Petersburg, VA, and Luteenya Jones of North Carolina; son, Jamar Jones of Dinwiddie, VA; loving and devoted grandchildren, Chantel Wright of Ellenwood, GA, and Rickesha Green of Petersburg, VA; great-granddaughter, Kendall Jones of Ellenwood, GA; devoted aunts, Alice Williams of Sutherland, VA, Catherine "Ella" McKensie and Janice Diggs of Petersburg, VA; brothers, Andrew Jefferson of Petersburg, VA, and Edloyd Goodwyn, Jr. of Delaware; sisters, Rosalie Rudd, Barbara Gayle and Vanessa Goodwyn, all of Delaware; sisters-in-law, Barbara Love and Frances Brown, both of Amelia, VA, Bernice Brown of Richmond, VA, Martha Brown of Sutherland, VA, and Helen Terry of Florida; brother-in-law, Waverly Brown, Sr. (Ann) of Chase City, VA; a host of nieces, nephews and cousins too numerous to name that Ruth loved dearly; devoted Andre and Anthony Jefferson, Felicia Diggs, Carrie Hinton, Kim McKensie, all of Petersburg, VA, and Diane Flowers (Tyrone Sr.) of North Chesterfield, VA; her "Posse" Patricia Jones, Laverne Winfield, Audrey Finney, Catherine Bell, Gloria Brown, Debbie Webb and Louise Jackson (deceased), all of Macon, GA.; whom she loved and enjoyed spending time together; a true, loyal and devoted friend (sister), Louise Coggins of Petersburg, VA.

Ruth memories will be forever treasured and she will truly be missed.

Service will be held 12:00 noon, Monday, August 26, 2019, at Springfield Baptist Church, 1806 Exeter Mill Road, Sutherland, VA, the Rev. Edward L. Fox III, Pastor, eulogist. The interment to follow at the McKensie Family Cemetery.

J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA, (804) 732-8911, www.jmwilkersonsince1874.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from Aug. 23 to Aug. 24, 2019
