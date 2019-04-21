Home

Fisher-Hayes Funeral Home
415 Halifax Street
Petersburg, VA 23803
(804) 324-5529
Funeral
Monday, Apr. 22, 2019
1:00 PM
Fisher-Hayes Funeral Home
415 Halifax St.
Petersburg, VA
View Map
Visitation
Following Services
856 Miller Street
Petersburg, VA
View Map
RYAN HEWETT NEDRICK


1975 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
RYAN HEWETT NEDRICK Obituary
Mr. Ryan Hewett Nedrick, 43, of Petersburg, VA, affectionately know as "Big Ryan," peacefully passed from this life on Wednesday, April 17, 2019, at Southside Regional Medical Center.

Ryan Nedrick was born in Richmond, Virginia, on July 4, 1975, to parents Gail Nedrick and Walter Watson. Ryan attended Petersburg High School and continued his education while in the United States Job Corps,

where he became a certified welder. In 1998, Ryan enlisted in the United States Army. Private Ryan was stationed in Fort Sill, Oklahoma, Bravo Battery, 2nd Battalion, 5th Artillery.

Ryan was big in stature and had an even bigger heart. He was a joyous soul who was loved by many. Ryan struggled with mental health but was fortunate enough to have many to assist in his care, including caregiver Selia Harris.

Ryan was preceded in death by his grandfather, Mr. William H. Nedrick; paternal grandparents, William and Sadie Watson; two uncles, William Nedrick Jr. and William Watson Jr.; aunt, Paulette Watson and brother, Nahshon Edmunds.

Ryan is survived by his parents, Gail Nedrick and Walter Watson; sister, Johnee Nedrick; brothers, Garon Nedrick and Timothy Smith; grandmother, Carrie Sue Nedrick; aunts, Constance Armstrong (Randy), Wilma Nedrick, Belinda Nedrick, Vera Nedrick-Jones, Alberta Castle, Mary Allen and Lona Watson; uncle, Alonzo Watson (Shellry); cousins, Veldes, Lashawna, Keisha and Kenya Watson, Monte, Lesli and Renada Nedrick, Anthony Chavis; longtime friends Timothy and Bernard McLaughlin and a host of other relatives.

May the family have comfort in knowing their son, brother and friend is safe, secure and at peace in the loving arms of Jesus, patiently awaiting the day they are reunited in Heaven.

The funeral will be held Monday, April 22, at 1 p.m. at Fisher-Hayes Funeral Home, 415 Halifax St., Petersburg. The family will receive friends after the service at 856 Miller Street, Petersburg.
Published in The Progress-Index from Apr. 21 to Apr. 22, 2019
