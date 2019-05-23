2 Timothy 4:7-8 I have fought a good fight, I have finished my course, I have kept the faith: Henceforth there is laid up for me a crown of righteousness, which the Lord, the righteous judge, shall give me at that day: and not to me only, but unto all them also that love his appearing.



Saint "Junior" Patrick Luster, Jr., 71, of Waverly, departed this life on Thursday, May 16, 2019 at Hopewell Health Care Center, Hopewell. He was born on November 24, 1947 to the late Saint Patrick Luster, Sr. and Gracie Butts Harrison.



He was affectionately loved by his family, neighbors and many in the community as he was heart-warming to all who knew him.



Mr. Luster was preceded in death by a brother, Thomas F. Graves, Sr.; two sisters, Ethel G. Shaw and Mary L. Watkins; one sister-in-law, Sarah W. Graves; two brothers-in-law, Leroy Shaw and James Watkins, Sr.; a nephew, Thomas F. Graves, Jr.



Left to cherish his fond memories are: wife, Loretta Luster of Waverly; two sons, Darius L. Connor of Waverly and Deman T. Luster of Hopewell; mother-in-law, Lorraine Grimstead of Virginia Beach; sisters-in-law, Vanessa Ferguson (Casey) of Seattle, WA, and Celestine Grant, of Washington, D.C.; brothers-in-law, Calvin Smith of Virginia Beach and Terry Smith of Waverly; 4 grandchildren and a host of devoted nieces, nephews, cousins, among them devoted, niece and caregiver, Santa F. Perry of Colonial Heights; devoted friends, Cobie Drew and John "Peaches" Sykes, both of Waverly.



Home going services will be held 1 p.m., Friday, May 24, 2019 at Empowerment Temple Church, 219 N County Dr., Waverly VA, 23890, Rev. Terrence L. Green, Sr., Pastor, and Rev. Jerry Parham, Pastor, First Baptist Church, Wakefield, eulogist. Interment to follow at church cemetery.



Published in The Progress-Index from May 23 to May 24, 2019