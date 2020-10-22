Psalm 23:1-3 The Lord is my shepherd; I shall not want. He makes me lie down in green pastures. He leads me beside still waters. He restores my soul. He leads me in paths of righteousness for his name's sake.
Ms. Sakinah Denise Goode, of 1621 Westbrook Road, Hopewell, VA, departed this life on Thursday, October 15, 2020 at John Randolph Medical Center in Hopewell, VA, after a lengthy illness.
Sakinah also affectionately known as "Kena" was born to Faye Brown and the late Chester L. Goode, Sr. in Chesterfield ,VA. She was preceded in death by her brother, Corey Goode; grandparents, Willie C. and Rosa B. Goode and Preston and Alice M. Foster; uncles, Charles Thomas and Charles Goode; aunts, Delores G. Wright and Florine Pencile.
Kena went to school in the Petersburg and Virginia Beach Public School System. She was a very loving mother and devoted to her family. Kena was a quiet gentle spirit that was always there to help anyone that she could. Although bed-ridden, in her later years, she was always helping to plan family celebrations and buying gifts to make sure her loved ones felt appreciated.
She leaves to cherish her memory: a loving and devoted son, Dontevious Traylor and mother, Faye Brown and her husband Herbert of Hopewell VA; stepfather, Adolph Hayes of Dinwiddie VA; siblings, Chester Lamont Goode, Shawn Goode, Dionne Jordan (Wendell), Nychelle Harris and Laquinta Spriggs all of Hopewell VA, De'Ana Hayes of Chesterfield VA, and Jesenia Hayes of McKenney VA; nephews, Raziel Crews, Jamari Tucker, Tristian Smith, Marquez Tucker, and Shawn Goode, Jr.; nieces, T'Aisa Jordan, Neveah Goode and Janiya Jordan; grandfather, William J. Coleman of Chesterfield; uncles, Amos Thomas and Darryl Thomas both of Hopewell VA, Gary and Kerry Foster both of Pennsylvania, Major C. Goode (Sharon) of Petersburg VA, Charles Coleman (Ellen) and Larry Coleman of Chesterfield VA; aunts, Sherrie Foster, Lucinda Conner and Tammy Fisher both of Hopewell VA, Sherry Foster of Pennsylvania, Terry Hill (Dennis) of Louisiana, Ellen Kleiber (Neil), Delilah Taylor (Stanley) and Vickie Wyche all of Chesterfield, VA; cousins, Thomas Wright, Jr., D'Wanna Goode-Aye, De'Angela Anthony, Devonn Anthony, Ashli Goode, Kelli Wyche, Deva Goode, Antoine Crew, Andrea Crew, Ebony Conner, Lasha Conner, Storie'bella Wilson, Darryl Harris, Corey Wells, Deandra Harris, Lenore Battle, Justin Fisher, Jenay Fisher, Keyona Motley, Asharma Rives and Victoria Alston; godmother, Gail Sydnor-Yates; goddaughter, Kemya Coleman; devoted aunt and family friend; Sharon Goode and Wendy Monteiro; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends too numerous to name.
Service will be held 3:00 P.M., Saturday, October 24, 2020 in the Chapel of J. M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA. The interment to follow at the Lewis Family Cemetery.
Please follow the CDC and State of Virginia guidelines.
J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA, (804) 732-8911, watch the funeral services live online at www.jmwilkersonsince1874.com.