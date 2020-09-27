On the morning of September 18, 2020, God in His marvelous glory and excellence, chose Deaconess Sallie Adams Morgan to replace her 90 years of life on Earth with Eternal Life. Throughout those years, she touched many lives as a servant of the Lord.
Deaconess Sallie Morgan was born on June 9, 1930 to the late Deaconess Sallie "Sadie" Robinson Adams and the late Deacon Raymond Adams, Sr. of Emporia, VA. She received her early education in the Greensville County Public School System, sometimes having to walk miles in inclement weather with her siblings without complaining. Her Bachelor of Science degree was acquired at Virginia State University and she continued her post-graduate studies at the University of Virginia achieving advanced accreditations as a Registered Dietician. Initially employed in the Greensville County Public School System and then as the head dietician at Central State Hospital, Petersburg, VA, she helped improve the lives of many.
Mrs. Morgan was joined in Holy Matrimony to William H. Morgan (Deacon) with whom she would share her life for more than 58 years! To this blessed union four loving children were born: Bill, Sallie, Michael and Terry. Dinwiddie County is considered the homeplace where the family spent the majority of their years growing together; although Petersburg, VA was home for over 8 years.
Her sense of commitment to her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ, her family, her community and beyond are all reflected by her life. At an early age she was baptized at Macedonia Baptist Church in Emporia, VA where she sang in the church choir and eagerly participated in many youth and adult programs. She was a devoted member of Bethany Baptist Church in Petersburg prior to making Olive Branch Baptist Church in Dinwiddie, VA her final church home. There, she joined her husband in the diaconate by becoming an active member of the deaconess ministry. Membership at Olive Brach Baptist Church was a significant source of Deaconess Morgan's spiritual nourishment and joy. Her studies, learning, active participation and support extended her reach to many over a 50-year span.
She was predeceased by her husband, Deacon William Harry Morgan; three brothers, Raymond R. Adams, Jr., Adam Cato Adams, Sr, Jonah Adams, Sr.; three sisters, Rosa Adams Gary, Tonsa Adams Walton, Dorothy Adams Friend; and her son, Michael Wayne Morgan.
Her memory will be cherished by: her three children, William Raymond Morgan (Barbara) of Alexandria, VA, Sallie Morgan Jones (John) of Sutherland, VA, and Colonel (Retired – US Army) Terry Van Morgan (Deidre) of Valrico, FL; six grandchildren, Nikiesha Roney, Earl Roney, Jr., John E. Jones II, Natalie M. Morgan, Crystal "Sallie" Morgan Daniel (Benjamin), and William R. Morgan; nine great-grandchildren; two sisters Evoria Adams Scott (James) of Farmville, VA, and Elizabeth Adams of Emporia, VA; one sister-in-law, Doris Morgan Anthony of Gallatin, TN, and two brothers-in-law, James A. Scott of Farmville, VA,and Junius Friend of Richmond, VA; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, a loving church family, caring neighbors and numerous devoted friends of the family (to include Mr. & Mrs. Leander Henderson.)
Her philosophy was the same as her favorite hymn, "Precious Lord Take My Hand Lead Me on Let Me Stand…"
