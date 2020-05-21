|
|
Mrs. Sallie Pearl Hollemon Taylor of Philadelphia, PA, was born January 19, 1918, and was quietly called to eternal rest on Saturday, May 9, 2020, at Lankenau Medical Center in Wynnewood, PA.
A native of Sussex County, VA, she was the eldest daughter of John Richard Hollemon and Susie Richardson Hollemon. She accepted Jesus Christ as her Lord and Savior at an early age and became a member of Little Mount Baptist Church. She graduated from D. Webster Davis High School and received her Bachelor's Degree in Business Administration from Virginia State College (now Virginia State University).
Immediately upon graduation, her father drove her to Washington D.C. to begin work at the US Army Signal Corps. She remained with her department when they relocated to Philadelphia, where she befriended Rhebena, the younger sister of her future husband. In February 1945, she married Leonard A. Taylor, a World War II veteran and graduate of Temple University who was pursuing doctoral studies in Sociology at the University of Pennsylvania. From this marriage were born two daughters, Rosita Saleona and Benita Suzette, and a son, Leonard Conrad.
Mrs. Taylor possessed a strong entrepreneurial spirit, as well as a love of education. She taught for many years in the School District of Philadelphia and the Berean Institute.
Always the entrepreneur, she worked with Fuller Brush, Avon, Beeline Fashions, and managed a number of representatives and stylists. Her love of antiques and collectibles gave rise to "RazzMaTazz", her eclectic boutique in the midst of the nightlife and tourists on Philly's famous South Street.
After her work at the American Friends Service Committee, she was active in her community and took pride in campaigning for voter registration and working the polls on Election Day. As her children became of voting age, the first question would be "Did you vote?"
Sallie was an avid gardener, well known for her talent for making anything flourish from "just a clipping". She stood ready to "kite off" to go fishing in Canada, or on family vacations in Virginia Beach, Florida and the Bahamas. She was truly a people person; her energy, spirit, and gift of "gab" would light up the room.
Sallie's love for family and friends was the air she breathed. She had a listening ear, encouraging words, and good advice for anyone in need. Everyone in the neighborhood knew Miss Sallie for her daily two-mile walks and her love of jewelry, especially her signature look of beautiful bracelets.
God and family always came first in her home. She was a loyal member of Vine Memorial Baptist Church, and later a regular attendee at church services in the Simpson House Retirement Community.
She was predeceased by her parents, her daughter Vanessa, her husband Leonard, and her sister Kate Johnson, and is survived by her sister, Bessie Bell (George predeceased) of Petersburg, and brother John S. Hollemon (Margaret predeceased) of Sussex.
Surviving also are her two daughters, Rosita S. Taylor and Benita S. Corbitt-Cherry (William); a son, Leonard C. Taylor; a granddaughter, Crystal Corbitt; three grandsons, Michael Corbitt (Caryn), Evan Taylor, and Christopher Corbitt (Brandy); four great-granddaughters, Aleah, Kiara Bria, and Dana Corbitt-Smith; two great-grandsons, Samuel Corbitt and Miles Corbitt; a great-great-grandson Asai Allen; five nephews, Overton "Rick" Johnson, George "Rudy" Bell (Juanita), Michael Bell (Sandra), John Hollemon Jr., Richard "Reggie" Hollemon (Kim); two nieces Sarelda Hughes and Deborah Johnson, and many great-nieces, great-nephews, cousins, other relatives, and friends.
A viewing will be held on Friday, May 22, 2020, from 10:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Joseph M. Johnson and Son Funeral Home, 530 S. Sycamore St., Petersburg, VA. The graveside service and interment will be held at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, May 23, 2020, at Little Mount Baptist Church, 8012 Jerusalem Plank Rd., Disputanta, VA, the Rev. Charles Davis, Eulogist.
