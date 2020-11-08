On Saturday, October 24, a well-loved friend of many, Sally Ann Perkinson, 85, widow of David R. Perkinson, Sr. of Dinwiddie went to her Heavenly home after her courageous battle with lung cancer. A former smoker for over 60 years, she kicked, what she called, "a filthy habit," over five years ago. Her wish was that everyone who smokes would do the same.

She was a homemaker, while her children were young, but as they became young adults and left the nest, as they say, she became a Nanny and Housekeeper for Drs. Pannala Vijay and Jagon Reddy for 30 years helping rear their two young children. She was well-known and loved by her employer's Asian Indian community and was often asked to help raise their young children. She decided to retire after 30 years.

Born in Bethel, North Carolina, she was the youngest of three children of the late Eber L. Whitehurst and Lucy B. Jenkins. She had a brother, Mack G. Whitehurst and a sister, Dorothy Bell Whitehurst; both deceased. She has five nieces and nephews; John R. Dale, III, Patrick Michael Dale, Jan Carter Dale Wilson, Margaret Louise Dale Allingham, and Tracy Lee Howard. Not meaning to have favorites, but Johnny, as we call him, was very special to her.

She was a wonderful, loving and caring mother to her five children; Diane Smithson and husband Karl, Kathy P. Hicks, widow of Glen L. Hicks, David R. Perkinson, Jr. (deceased), Gary A. Perkinson and wife Robin, and Brenda K. Lutz and husband, Terry. She is also survived by seven grandchildren; Kara Smithson, Kate S. Stiles, Jed and Lauren Hicks, Jenna Perkinson, Eric and Jacob Pearce; six Great-Grandchildren; Bailey Cochran, Saydee, Reese and Shelby Stiles, Maisie Hicks, and Sebastian Bray.

"Nanny," as she was known to many friends of her grandchildren, made such a positive impact on their lives, and many visited her during her illness and declining health.

A special thanks to her friend and Companion Aide, Phyllis Grandison; Robin Ellis, Family Service Specialist of Dinwiddie Dept. of Social Services and long-time friends, Jimmy Blankenship and Livvy Everett.

A graveside service for family and friends will be held at Blandford Cemetery in Petersburg, Virginia on Thursday, November 12 at 2:00. The area of the burial in the cemetery is at the end of St. Joseph Avenue and Grammer Avenue.

Pastor Elder Donald Mitchell of Greater Refuge Church in Petersburg, VA will officiate, as well as, kind words written in a letter by Rev. Dr. Alvera Parrish of St. Peter's Church in Church Road, VA who offered her comfort and spiritual support and will be read by Phyllis Grandison.

After the services, all are invited to her home in Dinwiddie, for a reception and Celebration of Her Life.

