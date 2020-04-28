Home

J.M.Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc.
102 SOUTH AVE
Petersburg, VA 23803-4220
(804) 732-8911
SALLY JONES
Service
Thursday, Apr. 30, 2020
1:00 PM
J.M.Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc.
102 SOUTH AVE
Petersburg, VA 23803-4220
SALLY L. JONES

Mrs. Sally L. Jones, 75, of Hopewell, passed away Tuesday, April 21, 2020, at Riverview Rehabilitation Center. She was preceded in death by her beloved Cleveland Dorother Jones, with whom she was married 38 ½ years; her parents, Jessie and Juanita Thompson, and a sister Jessie Arnold. A native of Cincinnati, Ohio, Sally graduated from Withrow High School.

Mrs. Sally and her husband retired in Hopewell, Virginia, Sally was a retired Special Education Teacher's Aid in the Hopewell School System. She was a proud and faithful member of First Baptist City Point in Hopewell.

She is survived by her brothers, James Thompson and Abdul Bahar, and sister-in-law, Cheryl Jones of Cincinnati, Ohio. She also leaves to morn her daughters, Caren McLeod (Kelvin) of Jacksonville, Florida, Charlene Jones of Hopewell, VA, and son, Carnel Jones of Petersburg, VA; grandchildren, Jon McLeod, Tawaynna (McLeod) Frazier, Natasha and Shekinah McLeod and twelve great-grandchildren. She also leaves behind to cherish her memory her dearest and closest friend of many years, Mrs. Bessie "Aunt Bea" Helm, Cincinnati, Ohio, and a friend she thought of as a daughter, Theresa Gee. Additionally, she leaves to mourn a host of other relatives and friends.

Service will be held 1:00 P.M., Thursday, April 30, 2020, in the Chapel of J. M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA, Evangelist Caren McLeod, eulogist and Rev. Rudolph Randall, officiating. The interment to follow at Blandford Cemetery.

Please follow the CDC and State of Virginia guidelines.

J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA, (804) 732-8911, watch the funeral services live online at www.jmwilkersonsince1874.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from Apr. 28 to Apr. 29, 2020
