Samuel Augustine Mikulcik, 88, of Disputanta, VA, passed away on Wednesday, December 18, 2019. He was the son of the late Frank and Emily Mikulcik. He was also preceded in death by his beloved wife, Mary E. Mikulcik; and sister, Helen Landers. He is survived by his daughters, Elizabeth "Liz" Mikulcik Walker (Henry); and Debbie Mikulcik Salvatierra and her children, Dustin Shuman and Qwinton Shuman; grandchildren, Brandi Newman, Maryanne Dean, April Myers and Jayne Polar; numerous great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren; niece, Mary Simmons (Gary); a very special, loving friend, Hoberta Sommerville; and a host of extended family members and friends.
Mr. Mikulcik was a proud veteran of the U.S. Marine Corps. He went on to work for Brenco, retiring after many years of service. He was a lifetime member of The Church of the Sacred Heart. Sam enjoyed being active in church and served in many capacities there. He was involved with the bereavement committee, served as an usher, and looked after the Cemetery. He was a man of God. He had a strong passion for gardening and enjoyed spending time outdoors. He was an avid fisherman, but most of all he had a wonderful sense of humor. He will be dearly missed.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, December 23, 2019, at The Church of the Sacred Heart, 9300 Community Lane, Petersburg, Va. 23805. The family will receive friends from 9:30 am to 10:30 am prior to the funeral. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be donated to the , P.O. Box 5216 Glen Allen, VA 23058. Condolences may be registered at www.jtmorriss.com
Published in The Progress-Index from Dec. 20 to Dec. 22, 2019