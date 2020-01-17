The Progress-Index Obituaries
|
Services
Bland & Tucker Funeral Home
137 Harrison Street
Petersburg, VA 23803
(804) 732-7841
Funeral service
Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020
1:00 PM
Pleasant Grove Baptist Church
4405 Prince George Dr.
Prince George,, VA
SAMUEL AUGUSTUS JOHNSON


1943 - 2020
SAMUEL AUGUSTUS JOHNSON Obituary
Mr. Samuel Augustus Johnson departed this life on January 9, 2020, at his residence in Prince George, VA. He was born to the late Robert and Maggie Johnson of Baton Rouge, LA, on August 11, 1943. During his early years, he gave his life to Christ.
He received his formal education from Scotlandville High School, Scotlandville, LA. He later married his One True Love, Martha J. Johnson. Through the blissful union, they had six beautiful children. Shortly after marriage, he joined the United States Army and retired after 20 years. While serving his country, he did two tours in Vietnam, three tours in Germany and was stationed at numerous locations within the United States. During his military career, he received numerous awards. After retirement from the army, he went on to work for Brenco Inc, in Petersburg, VA.
He later rededicated his life to Christ in 1986. He was a faithful and active member of Pleasant Grove Baptist Church where he served as the President of the Trustee Board and a member of the Mass Choir, Male Chorus and the Men's Club until his health declined. His hobbies included fishing, bowling, playing cards and listening to the blues. He loved cooking as much as he loved eating. He was also a good jokester.
Funeral Service will be held 1 p.m. Saturday, January 18, 2020, at Pleasant Grove Baptist Church, 4405 Prince George Dr., Prince George, VA, pastor, Rev. F. Lamont Gooding, eulogist. Interment will follow at church cemetery.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the staff of Bland & Tucker Funeral Homes, 137 Harrison St., Petersburg, VA., 23803 (804) 732-7841. Please submit online condolences to: www.blandandtuckerfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Progress-Index on Jan. 17, 2020
