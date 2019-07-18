|
"I have fought a good fight, I have finished my course, I have kept the faith: Henceforth, there is laid up for me a crown of righteousness, which the Lord, the righteous judge, shall give me at that day..."
Mr. Samuel Crenshaw Sr., affectionately known as "Uncle Sam," 94, entered peacefully into eternal rest on July 10, 2019, at the Petersburg Healthcare Center. He was born on May 25, 1925, to the late Samuel Crenshaw and Gertrude Moore Crenshaw in Dinwiddie, Virginia.
Samuel received his formal schooling in the Dinwiddie County Public School System. In 1994, he retired from Macklin Zimmer McGill Tobacco Factory with 40 years of dedicated service. He was baptized at a young age at Oak Grove Baptist Church in Dinwiddie. He joined Third Baptist Church in Petersburg on September 1, 1996, where he faithfully served as the Church Custodian and a member of the Male and Mass Choirs, Men's Ministry, Trustee Board and Pastor's Aide until his health declined. Uncle Sam had a quiet and gentle spirit, and he will truly be missed by so many who were blessed to encounter his presence.
Samuel was preceded in death by his wife of 60 years, Rosa Hendricks Crenshaw; six sisters, Mary Crenshaw, Inez Cherry, Rebecca Jackson, Virginia Street, Madeline Bland and Beatrice Wells; three brothers, Levi Buster Crenshaw, Robert Earl Crenshaw and Frederick Crenshaw; one grandson, Keil Alston Sr., one great-grandson, Keontae Emon "Tae Tae" Crenshaw and several other relatives.
Samuel leaves to cherish his memory one son, Samuel Crenshaw Jr., and one daughter, Stephanie Olds; three grandchildren, Kevin Crenshaw (Lakeisha), Kenneth Crenshaw and Kim Crenshaw; twelve great-grandchildren, Delvon McNair, Kvon Evans, Kaeyahne Johnson, Kevin Crenshaw Jr., Kweil Crenshaw, Shaquadae Crenshaw, Diamond Crenshaw, Quamond Crenshaw, Trevon Crenshaw, Shatoria Taylor, Keil Alston Jr. and Tyrell Taylor Sr.; ten great-great grandchildren, Kaysia Jordan, Kmori White-Evans, Kaeyon Johnson, Ny' Mira Crenshaw, Jamonta Chavis, Jkayla McCormick, Maliek McCormick, Mariah Menefee, Melanie Menefee and Tyrell Taylor Jr.; seven nieces, Delores Mason, Carolyn Coleman, Joyce Blue, Bertha Crenshaw, Barbara Crenshaw, Brenda Malone and Beatrice Malone; two nephews, Rev. Leroy Cherry and Robert Malone; a very devoted friend, Mr. Horace Campbell; and a host of other relatives and friends too many to name.
Service will be held 11:00 a.m., Saturday, July 20, 2019, at Third Baptist Church, 550 Farmer Street, Petersburg, VA, the Rev. Leroy A. Cherry, pastor, eulogist. The interment to follow at Blandford Cemetery.
The family will assemble 10:30 a.m. the day of the service at the church.
