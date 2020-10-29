Mr. Samuel Frederick Lane was called home to glory at the age of 57, on Monday, October 26, 2020 peacefully at home in Hopewell, Virginia. He was born on March 31, 1963 to the late Albert Lane and Doretha Berryman.
To family and friends, he was known as "Freddy". Freddy grew up in Palmer Park, Maryland, where he was educated in Prince George's County Public School System in Maryland. He later moved to Richmond, Virginia where he married Brenda Lane on May 1, 1991.
Samuel gave his life to Christ in 1976, at Fifth Baptist Church, Richmond, Virginia under the leadership of Pastor James Kelly.
Samuel was employed by Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT), along with working other jobs until his health failed.
He was preceded in death by his sister, Doretha Lott.
Samuel leaves to cherish precious memories: a lovely wife, Brenda Lane; brothers and sisters, Diane Bailey, Clarice Thomas, Tony Lane, Phyllis Lane, Gloria Wilson (Walter), Marion Lane (Vernon), Marie Lucas and Mary Lucas. Samuel also leaves to cherish his children, Samantha Johnson (William), Samuel Lane, Jr., Ronesha Taylor-Lane, Maria Steadford, and Destinee Mason, all of Virginia and North Carolina; grandchildren Samarion, Samaad, Samyree, Ava, Zymir, Zakai, Jordan, Kloe, Alashia; and a host of uncles, aunts, nieces, nephew, cousins, other relatives, and friends.
Services will be held 3:00 P.M., Saturday, October 31, 2020 in the Chapel of J. M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA. The interment to follow at Swan's Point Baptist Church Cemetery.
Please follow the CDC and State of Virginia guidelines.
J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA, (804) 732-8911, watch the funeral services live online at www.jmwilkersonsince1874.com.