Samuel Gant known to many as "Sam" was born on May 7, 1940, in Washington, Georgia, to the parents of the late Fannie Gant and Clarence Sherrer. Samuel departed this life on March 23, 2019, in Richmond, Virginia, surrounded by his loving family.

Sam attended New Salem Elementary School and graduated from Washington High School in Georgia in 1957. He moved to New York in 1958, and developed a passion for painting. Sam started his own business called "S. Gant Painting and Cleaning Service." He also worked as a painter for NYC Health and Hospital Corporation at Queens Hospital Center in which he retired after 20 years of dedicated service. After retirement in 2003, Sam relocated to Prince George, Virginia, with his family and was a member of Pleasant Grove Baptist Church.

Sam will always be remembered as a dedicated and loving husband, father, grandfather, and friend. He was known as a hard working individual who always loved to help those in need and never asked for anything in return. He was a strong willed, honest, and funny person who loved to tell jokes. He enjoyed fishing, reading books and spending time with his family. Sam could sell you just about anything he was known as "Hustle Man" in the neighborhood. Sam valued his family and wanted the best for each and every one of them. God has truly gained an "Angel."

Sam is preceded in death by his mother: Fannie Gant-Cooper, father: Clarence Sherrer; step-father: John Cooper Senior; brothers: Willie Gant and Jacob Sherrer; sisters: Alma J. Tucker and Sarah Champion.

He leaves to cherish his memory: his loving wife, Rachel Gant; eight children: Tony White (Tanya White), Stacey Whaley (Walter Whaley III), Ingrid White-Shine "Nikki" (Herbert Shine), Tamika Gant-Abrams (Steven Abrams), Shantel Soto (John Soto), Crystal Gant, Samuel Gant Junior and Jasmine Gant; eleven siblings: Larry Cooper, Margaret Cooper, John Cooper Junior, Rushie B. Ushery, Loretta Wheat (Aaron), Norma Jean Stephens, Willie C. Sherrer (Neona), Addie R. Wyatt (Oscar), Arlinda A. Sherrer, James D. Sherrer (Bridget) and Opal Sherrer; seventeen grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; a host of family, nieces, nephews, cousins and long term friends.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 1:00 p.m. Saturday, March 30, 2019, at Bland & Tucker Funeral Home, 137 Harrison St., Petersburg, VA. Rev. Lamont Gooding will officiate. Interment will follow at Southlawn Memorial Park, Petersburg, VA. Published in The Progress-Index from Mar. 28 to Mar. 29, 2019