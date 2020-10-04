1/
SAMUEL HUNT JR.
1950 - 2020
{ "" }
Deacon Samuel Hunt, Jr., 70, of 16105 Prince George Drive, Disputanta, Virginia, entered into eternal rest peacefully Sunday evening September 27, 2020 at the John Randolph Medical Center. He was born July 24, 1950 to the late Deacon Samuel Hunt, Sr., and the late Deaconess Virginia Raines Hunt, and was the grandson of the late Charlie C. Hunt and Eugenia Williamson Hunt. He received his early education in the Prince George County School System. He enlisted in the United States Army and was honorably discharged after years of dedicated service.

At an early age, he confessed Christ, was baptized, and joined the Rising Mount Zion Baptist Church, Carson, Virginia. There he served the Lord diligently in many capacities. He was the Chairman of the Deacons Ministry, and former Chairman of the Trustee Ministry. He also served with the Male Chorus, Ushers, Transportation, and Finance Ministry.

Samuel was a former employee with Brenco, and was a retiree of Virginia Department of Transportation with over 30 years of service. He was a Past Master of the Moses Gravel Run Masonic Lodge #290, Prince Hall Affiliation. He was active with the Prince George NAACP where he served as Vice President, Prince George/Hopewell Sunday School Union, and Prince George Fellowship of Churches.

Besides his parents, he is also preceded in death by his sisters, Mary Williams, Deaconess Rosa Harper, Eva Williams. Deacon Hunt will truly be missed by all who knew and loved him dearly.

He leaves to cherish his wonderful memories, his devoted wife, Deaconess Vernice Hill Hunt; son, Darrell Hunt; two sisters, Elizabeth Myrick, Deaconess Barbara Clark (Bernard); one brother, George (Buttercup) Hunt, brothers- in- law, Wilmer Hill, and Bernard Hill (Adrianne); an aunt, Mabel R. Jones, several nieces and nephews, other family and friends, too numerous to name whom were all devoted to Deacon Hunt.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Sunday October 4, 2020 at 2 p.m. on the grounds of the Rising Mount Zion Baptist Church, Carson, Virginia, with the pastor, Rev. Olanda S. Tolliver, officiating. Burial with Military and Masonic Rites will be given. Public viewing will be held on Saturday from 2 to 8 p.m. at the funeral home.

Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Joseph M. Johnson & Son Funeral Home, 530 South Sycamore Street, Petersburg, Virginia. (804)-863-4411. www.johnsonservices.us

Published in The Progress-Index from Oct. 4 to Oct. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
3
Viewing
02:00 - 08:00 PM
Joseph M. Johnson & Son Funeral Home
OCT
4
Celebration of Life
02:00 PM
Rising Mount Zion Baptist Church
Funeral services provided by
Joseph M. Johnson & Son Funeral Home - Petersburg
530 S. Sycamore Street
Petersburg, VA 23803
(804) 863-4411
Guest Book sponsored by Joseph M. Johnson & Son Funeral Home - Petersburg

7 entries
October 3, 2020
We are sorry for your loss. You are in our thoughts and prayers.
Curtis and Diane Spruill
Friend
October 3, 2020
May God grant you strength as you endure the days ahead. It's never easy to accept the death of a love one but let it be comfort to you in knowing others share your pain.
Sandra Ruffin
October 2, 2020
I was saddened to hear of the passing of Deacon Samuel Hunt, Jr. He was a dedicated and faithful member of Rising Mt Zion and you knew he would be one of the faces you would see when you went there.
He was one of the people who influenced me to become involved in the church as he and his family were already dedicated members of Rising Mt Zion.
I pray that his wife, son, sisters and other family members will take comfort and pride in the knowledge that he was a faithful servant to the Lord and dedicated to his family.

God bless you. My sympathy and prayers are with you.
Elsie Morris
Elsie Morris
Friend
October 2, 2020
I have great memories of Sam Jr. from our childhood days running and playing as young boys growing up in the Virginia. We went on to see a very different world unfold during our lifetime and Sam Jr. embraced those changes and became a committed contributor to his family and community. I am blessed to know him as my dear cousin! My prayers to all the family and friends.
Larry McGeeq
Family
October 2, 2020
October 1, 2020
We're praying for the family,God will take care of you all.
Daecon/ Deaconess Warren C Cole St.
Warren.C Cole
Acquaintance
October 1, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Diane Wilkins Ford
Friend
