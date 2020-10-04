I was saddened to hear of the passing of Deacon Samuel Hunt, Jr. He was a dedicated and faithful member of Rising Mt Zion and you knew he would be one of the faces you would see when you went there.

He was one of the people who influenced me to become involved in the church as he and his family were already dedicated members of Rising Mt Zion.

I pray that his wife, son, sisters and other family members will take comfort and pride in the knowledge that he was a faithful servant to the Lord and dedicated to his family.



God bless you. My sympathy and prayers are with you.

Elsie Morris

Elsie Morris

Friend