Deacon Samuel Hunt, Jr., 70, of 16105 Prince George Drive, Disputanta, Virginia, entered into eternal rest peacefully Sunday evening September 27, 2020 at the John Randolph Medical Center. He was born July 24, 1950 to the late Deacon Samuel Hunt, Sr., and the late Deaconess Virginia Raines Hunt, and was the grandson of the late Charlie C. Hunt and Eugenia Williamson Hunt. He received his early education in the Prince George County School System. He enlisted in the United States Army and was honorably discharged after years of dedicated service.
At an early age, he confessed Christ, was baptized, and joined the Rising Mount Zion Baptist Church, Carson, Virginia. There he served the Lord diligently in many capacities. He was the Chairman of the Deacons Ministry, and former Chairman of the Trustee Ministry. He also served with the Male Chorus, Ushers, Transportation, and Finance Ministry.
Samuel was a former employee with Brenco, and was a retiree of Virginia Department of Transportation with over 30 years of service. He was a Past Master of the Moses Gravel Run Masonic Lodge #290, Prince Hall Affiliation. He was active with the Prince George NAACP where he served as Vice President, Prince George/Hopewell Sunday School Union, and Prince George Fellowship of Churches.
Besides his parents, he is also preceded in death by his sisters, Mary Williams, Deaconess Rosa Harper, Eva Williams. Deacon Hunt will truly be missed by all who knew and loved him dearly.
He leaves to cherish his wonderful memories, his devoted wife, Deaconess Vernice Hill Hunt; son, Darrell Hunt; two sisters, Elizabeth Myrick, Deaconess Barbara Clark (Bernard); one brother, George (Buttercup) Hunt, brothers- in- law, Wilmer Hill, and Bernard Hill (Adrianne); an aunt, Mabel R. Jones, several nieces and nephews, other family and friends, too numerous to name whom were all devoted to Deacon Hunt.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Sunday October 4, 2020 at 2 p.m. on the grounds of the Rising Mount Zion Baptist Church, Carson, Virginia, with the pastor, Rev. Olanda S. Tolliver, officiating. Burial with Military and Masonic Rites will be given. Public viewing will be held on Saturday from 2 to 8 p.m. at the funeral home.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Joseph M. Johnson & Son Funeral Home, 530 South Sycamore Street, Petersburg, Virginia. (804)-863-4411. www.johnsonservices.us