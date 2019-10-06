|
Samuel Irvin Sheffield, 92, of North Dinwiddie, VA passed away on October 2, 2019 at his home. He was preceded in death by his parents, Bascom and Bessie Sheffield, and one brother, Emerson Sheffield.
He is survived by his wife of 68 years, Rosalie Spain Sheffield; a brother, Willis Sheffield of Richmond; many nieces and nephews and a dear friend, Joe Watson.
Irvin was retired from Fort Lee and a veteran of World War II, having spent two years in the South Pacific serving his country in the Navy. On his return home, he completed his high school education, graduating from Midway High School with his class in 1948.
Irvin was a loyal and faithful member of Kenwood United Methodist Church, serving in many capacities, including those of Lay Leader, Board Chair, Staff Parrish Chair, Sunday School Superintendent and Trustee. He was an avid sportsman loving the game of golf, and was a member of The Landowners Hunt Club near Poole Siding. His favorite hobby was his backyard garden, sharing produce with family, friends and neighbors.
A graveside funeral service will be held 11:00 A.M., Monday, October 7, 2019 in Lakeview Cemetery in Blackstone, VA., with military honors. Following the graveside service, the family will receive friends at 1:00 PM., in Kenwood United Methodist Church followed by a memorial service at 2:00 PM.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Kenwood United Methodist Church, 25200 Ritchie Avenue, North Dinwiddie, VA, 23803.
The family is being served by the Joseph McMillian Funeral Home in Blackstone, VA. www.mcmillianfuneralhome.com
Published in The Progress-Index from Oct. 6 to Oct. 8, 2019