|
|
Samuel Wayne Turner, 80, of Church Road, VA, left this Earth to be with Jesus in His Eternal Kingdom on April 4, 2019. He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Juanita Henshaw Turner; daughters, Donna Turner George and her husband, Rob of Kandern, Germany, Janet Turner Deaton and her husband, John of Mechanicsville, Virginia, and Kim Turner Dolezal and her husband, David of Mill Valley, California; grandchildren Emily, Sarah, Jacob, and Hannah. Surviving siblings include Jean Chitwood and Nancy Edwards (and her husband Steve).
He was preceded in death by siblings, Cletus Turner, Harry Turner, Dot Helmstutler, Mae Turner, Annie Crotts, Frances Nelson, Teeny Smith, Lucy Gibson, Ed Turner, Linnie Stone, and Walter Turner. Born and raised in Bassett, VA, he was the son of the late Pearl and Mat Turner. He was a devoted husband, father, and grandfather and a witty and generous friend who was loved by all. He earned his undergraduate and master's degree from the University of Virginia. In his early career, he was a teacher, coach of many sports, and school administrator; in his second career, he was a custom home builder and owned and managed various rental properties. He was an avid University of Virginia sports fan and also enjoyed gardening and sharing its bounty with friends and neighbors. He founded the youth group at Central Baptist Church in the 90s with his wife and helped to develop the young members' character and spirituality. One of his favorite activities was spending time with his family at the beach house he built in Ocean Isle Beach, NC. At family gatherings, he was the master griller and cook.
The family will receive friends from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. Sunday, April 7, 2019, at J.T. Morriss & Son Funeral Home in Dinwiddie. There will be a celebration of life on Monday, April 8, at 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home. Condolences may be registered at www.jtmorriss.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from Apr. 5 to Apr. 6, 2019