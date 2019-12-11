|
Services
Visitation
Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019
7:00 PM
Zion Apostolic Christian Memorial Temple
Celebration of Life
Friday, Dec. 13, 2019
7:00 PM
Zion Apostolic Christian Memorial Temple
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019
11:00 AM
Zion Apostolic Christian Memorial Temple
BISHOP SAMUEL WRIGHT SR.
1935 - 2019
Bishop Samuel Wright, Sr., a latter-day prophet, a man appointed by God, a man anointed by God, was sent by God to assume pastorate of Zion Apostolic Church, Petersburg, VA. Bishop Wright has established a rich and diverse legacy of faithfulness, achievement, leadership, and dedication. Born January 8, 1935, to Andrew and Lucy Godbolt Wright, Bishop Wright is a native of Latta, SC. He attended Dillon County Training School and Allen University before enlisting in the United States Army in 1953. During his military career, he held a variety of positions: Squad Leader and Platoon Sergeant during the Korean War, 82nd Airborne Paratrooper, Radar Operator, Radiology Technician and Medic. Upon graduation from the School of Nursing at Fitzsimons General Hospital in Denver, COo, he held such positions as Staff Nurse, Emergency Room Director, Chief Ward Master, and Chief of the Department of Clinics. He was honorably retired at Fort Eustis, Virginia in 1974, having enjoyed a diverse and successful military career.
Called of God, with an "ear to hear" and a servant's heart, Bishop Wright has zealously pursued the "higher calling in Christ Jesus" for over 40 years. He has fought to advance the cause of Christ as a preacher, teacher, musician, and pastor, as well as through evangelism. Bishop Wright came to Zion Apostolic with a considerable pastoral background-licensed and ordained by the Virginia State Council of the Pentecostal Assemblies of the World, Inc.
He has pastored all over the world to include Ulm, Germany, Cam Rahn Bay, Vietnam, and Sagami-Ono Tokyo, Japan, where he founded and pastored the Camp Zama Pentecostal Serviceman's Center. He has also assisted countless numbers of displaced refugees and wounded servicemen, ministering to the needs of the whole man while he himself was recuperating. Bishop Wright continues to strive for excellence in his service to the Lord and has proven to be a faithful shepherd. Building upon his past experiences and education, with faith in God, his achievements have been stellar. Under his direction, Zion Apostolic Church was renamed Zion Apostolic Christian Memorial Church and relocated from a run down, small building to its present location on South Young's Road. The new church, which seats over 1,500 people, is now called, Zion Apostolic Christian Memorial Temple. In 1975, he founded and remained the Administrative Director of the Zion Apostolic Day Care Center until his health declined. Bishop Wright is responsible for and instrumental in the establishment of numerous grants and endowments that have provided funding for the redevelopment of the Gillfield area of Petersburg, the construction of a senior citizens' home, training for the economically disadvantaged and unwed mothers, as well as college tuition assistance. He has assisted over one hundred families with purchasing their first homes and has been a blessing to countless pastors by directing, facilitating and advising during the construction of their new churches.
Bishop Wright has always been a devoted Bible student completing courses in New Testament Greek and completed the Ministerial Ordination courses at Aenon Bible College. He holds an Associate Degree in Psychology from St. Leo College and received his Doctorate of Divinity from the American Ministerial College of New York. He served as President of the Brotherhood Department and Vice Chairman of the Virginia State Council District #28, PAW. He served in the International Pentecostal Assemblies Of the World, Inc. as President of the International Brotherhood Department, member of Foreign Missions board, and has served on the Board of Bishops as Lay Director for the Southeast Region.
In March 1992, Bishop Wright was assigned by the Board of Bishops to organize and preside over the Council of Zimbabwe, Africa. In August 1994, he was elevated to the office of Bishop by the Board of Bishops of the Pentecostal Assemblies of the World, Inc., and served faithfully as Diocesan of the 44th Episcopal District, Council of Zimbabwe, Africa until his health declined.
Under Bishop Wright's leadership, the first PAW church building in Harare, Zimbabwe was completed, along with many other Missions in South Africa.
Bishop Wright is preceded in death by his second son, Andrew and two sisters, Rosa Hunt and Argentina Wright of New York. A devoted family man, Bishop Wright leaves to cherish his memory, Mother Nellie McCall Wright to whom he had been married since September 1956. They are the proud parents of the remaining five children, Dr. Samuel Wright, Jr (Belinda), Cornelia, Suzie, Pia Coleman (Micheal), Dehlia Mason (Willie) and their legacy continues through their eleven grandchildren, Samuel Wright III, Marcus, April, Andrew L. Wright, Jr. "AJ", Lemuel "Omar", Michael Coleman, Jr. "CJ", Elisha, Timaya, Timothy Green, Jr. "TJ", Timia, and Timothy Green III "Tim-Tim"; three great grandchildren Malachi and Michaela Harris and Marley Wright.
Just as the Prophet Samuel was faithful in his ministry to the children of Israel by fearlessly proclaiming the truths of God, giving divine judgment on moral and spiritual questions, maintaining in the hearts and lives of the people the law and authority of Jehovah, Bishop Samuel Wright has been faithful and devoted to the ministry of Jesus Christ. Countless souls have been saved, lives have been changed, broken hearts have been mended and burdens have been lifted because of this man's faithfulness to the message of salvation, the heart of a servant, his love for mankind, seemingly endless supply of energy, love of life, music and the faith that is the animating principle of all that he does.
Services are as follows: Family Visitation: 7:00 p.m. Thursday, December 12, 2019; State and Local Celebration: 7:00 p.m. Friday, December 13, 2019; and The International Celebration: 11:00 a.m. Saturday, December 14, 2019. All services will be held at Zion Apostolic Christian Memorial Temple, 1601 Young's Road, Petersburg, VA. The interment to follow at Dinwiddie Memorial Park with full military honors.
The family may be contacted by calling (804) 892-7790.
J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA, (804) 732-8911, www.jmwilkersonsince1874.com.
Published in The Progress-Index on Dec. 11, 2019