Sandra Ann Green went home to be with her Heavenly Father on Monday, April 6, 2020. She was born January 16, 1944, in Petersburg, VA. Sandra was preceded in death by her husband, Arthur J. Green; mother, Gertrude D. Brooks; stepfather, Frank M. Brooks, Sr.; father, James F. Gibbs; stepmother, Virgie Gibbs; three brothers; and one sister. She is survived by six children, Sheri Saunders (Johnny) of Dinwiddie, Virginia Johnny Patterson (Steve) of Atlanta, Georgia, Vicki Hudson (Roger) of Ridgeway, Virginia, Danny Patterson (Cassie), Jerry W. Tyler (Linda), and Jimmy Tyler, all of Chesterfield, Virginia; eleven grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; brother, Lewis Gibbs; three sisters-in-law, Jean Gibbs, Lois Gibbs, Mary A. Gibbs, all of Dinwiddie, VA; and her dog Sandy. Sandra was a devoted Christian and was a loving Mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend to everyone who knew her. Graveside services will be Private. Her remains will rest on Thursday, April 9, 2020, at the Colonial Heights Chapel of E. Alvin Small Funeral Homes and Crematory, 2033 Boulevard, Colonial Heights, Virginia 23834. Online condolences may be registered at www.ealvinsmall.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from Apr. 8 to Apr. 9, 2020