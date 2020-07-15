Sandra Hazlett Meadows, 76, of Chester, went to be with The Lord, Monday, July 13, 2020. She was born February 9, 1944, to the late Hallie and Helen Hazlett. She was also preceded in death by her brother, Michael Hazlett. Sandra is survived by her husband of 56 years Jerry C. Meadows; one son, Clark Meadows (Amy); one daughter, Jody Meadows; four grandchildren, Jilian Allen (Dustin), Addison Meadows, Jordan Meadows, and Mallory Meadows; two great-grandchildren, Aiden Allen and Avery Allen; one sister, Debbie Hazlett Montgomery; and many other loving relatives. Sandra was a faithful member of Calvary Baptist Church. She retired from Verizon after 30 years. The family will receive friends from 12:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m., Thursday, July 16, 2020, at Calvary Baptist Church, 17001 Jefferson Davis Hwy, South Chesterfield, VA 23834, where a funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m. Interment will be private. Condolences may be registered at www.ealvinsmall.com.