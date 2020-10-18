Sandra Hunter, 69, of Chesterfield, went to be with the Lord on Sunday, October 11, 2020. She was a loving mother, wife, daughter, sister, and grandmother. Sandra graduated from High Point College and worked for the Chesterfield County School system for over 30 years as a teacher and guidance counselor. She is survived by her children, Jason (Caycee) Hunter and Jordan Hunter; grandsons, Bronson and Houston Hunter; brothers, Larry and Daniel Whitfield; and numerous loving nieces and nephews. Sandra was preceded in death by her husband of 37 years, Bronson A. Hunter III; and parents, Hubert D. and Ilene D. Whitfield. Her celebration of life will be held at 3:00 pm on Saturday, October 24, 2020 at Morrissett Funeral and Cremation Service, 6500 Iron Bridge Rd. (Rte.10). In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that memorial contributions be made in her name to the Alzheimer's Association
, alz.org.