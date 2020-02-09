|
Mrs. Sandra J. White, 73, of Petersburg, VA., departed this life Tuesday, February 4, 2020 at Southside Regional Medical Center, Petersburg, VA.
Sandra was born to her parents, the late John Hoover Hazelwood and Eleanor Trisvan Hazelwood of Dinwiddie, VA. She was a graduate of Peabody High School. She was formerly employed as a cashier and her past time included, shopping and spending time with her grandkids.
She was predeceased by her parents; grandmother, Margaret Johnson and grandfather, Russell Johnson.
Sandra memories will be cherished by her loving and devoted husband, Jerry White; three daughters, Lisa Fenderson, Dionne Edwards (Lajuan), and Tracie Pitt; four grandchildren, Makeda Fenderson, Ebony Edwards, Emmanuel Edwards, and Elise Edwards; two sisters, Rachel Holmes and Lois Harris; one niece, Elonda Banks, four nephews, Bryant Harris, Aubrey Harris, Stephen Couch and LaShawn Harris, and a host of devoted family and friends.
A Celebration of Life will be held at 11:00 A.M., Tuesday, February 11, 2020 at First Baptist Church, 236 Harrison St., Petersburg, VA. Rev. Dr. Jeremiah Tillman, Pastor will officiate.
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the staff of Bland & Tucker Funeral Homes, 137 Harrison St., Petersburg, VA (804) 732-7841. Please submit online condolences to: www.blandandtuckerfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from Feb. 9 to Feb. 10, 2020