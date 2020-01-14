|
|
Sandra Kay (Beach) Nida entered Heaven's door January 10, 2020. She was preceded in death by her father, Edward H. Beach; mother, Dorothy Susan Beach; sister, Shirley Ann Sampsel; and brother-in-law, Larry Smith.
Sandra grew up in Mansfield, Ohio. She came to Virginia in 1969 with her husband who was stationed at Fort Lee in the Air Force. She felt she was called to be a nurse. She received her Associate's degree in Nursing and at JTCC and Bachelor's degree in Nursing at VSU. She worked almost 38 years at SRMC in Pediatrics where the staff was like her second family. Sandra was given an opportunity to further her education in wound, ostomy and continence nursing in Cleveland, Ohio. Once back at the hospital, she worked solo for several years. Then she was assigned a patient care person to work with her. After 4-5 years, she was assigned a RN to work with. These two ladies were a great asset to her and the department.
To cherish Sandra's memory are her husband of 53 years, Roger Nida Sr.; son, Roger Nida Jr.; daughter Laura Amos; son-in-law, Michael Amos; grandsons, Richard Amos, Devon Amos, Trevor Nida and Trent Nida; step-granddaughters, Lisa Martz and Amber Sumblin; sister Sheila Smith; brother-in-law, Tom Sampsel.
Per request of Sandra, she will be cremated.
The family is being served by J.T. Morriss & Son Funeral Home in Dinwiddie. Condolences may be registered at jtmorriss.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from Jan. 14 to Jan. 15, 2020